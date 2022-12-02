ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

More than a year after it was announced, crossplay is finally live in Warframe

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKVll_0jVdBB3w00

In July 2021, Digital Extremes announced that it was finally bringing crossplay to Warframe . Today, in December 2022, the studio has finally, actually made it happen: Warframers on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch can now all play together.

When crossplay is enabled (via Warframe's game options menu), a platform icon will be displayed next to player names. They'll be able to chat and join squads with people on other platforms, and "can expect expedited Public Matchmaking" thanks to the increased player pool size. Players on all platforms can also meet up together in Relays and Dojos, but VoIP features are not currently available—Digital Extremes said that will be added at some point in the future.

"Warframe will always be a game best played and enjoyed with friends and that’s why launching Cross Platform Play is such an incredible moment for us," chief operating officer Sheldon Carter said. "Together with our partners, we have broken down the walls that have prevented our players from experiencing the thrill of Warframe as one united community. Now, you can complete bounties and adventure across our open worlds or jump into new co-op Survival missions in our Lua’s Prey update with friends unrestricted by platform. Get ready for even more opportunities to make friends across the Origin System."

The addition of crossplay is a big deal for Warframe: " Huge ," in fact, as our then-resident Warframe expert Steven Messner said when Digital Extremes first confirmed that it was coming. A big part of that is the fact that teaming up with people on other platforms seemed like such a remote possibility. Crossplay is relatively common these days, but Warframe creative director Steve Sinclair described it in 2019 as "one of the highest-risk things we can do" because of the constantly-evolving state of the game.

He was also very excited about the addition of cross-platform saves, writing, "Though I typically play on PC, having the option to play Warframe on my Switch while on vacation—or on my Xbox from the comfort of my living room sofa—is awesome." Unfortunately, that part of the job is not yet done: Digital Extreme said cross-platform saves, which will enable players to access their saves and continue their in-game progress across all platforms, "is still in development and is not yet available."

A detailed guide to Warframe's new crossplay functionality is up at warframe.com .

See more

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
PC Magazine

Game Pass Everywhere: How to Install Xbox Cloud Gaming on Steam Deck

Remember the rumor that Microsoft was bringing Xbox Game Pass to the Nintendo Switch? That didn't end up happening, but Valve's Steam Deck allows you to play your PC games anywhere. And thanks to the Linux-based SteamOS it runs on, your Deck can do a lot more. You can download...
dotesports.com

The CDL is back on Twitch, but fans can’t simp over Simp in chat

The Call of Duty League officially returned to streaming on Twitch today after using YouTube as the exclusive broadcast platform for the league for the last three years. The switch to Twitch has been positive in terms of viewership, but the opening match of the Modern Warfare 2 season highlighted a major flaw with the game returning to the streaming service.
The Windows Club

The Steam Servers are currently unavailable, Please try again later

This post features solutions to fix The Steam Servers are currently unavailable error that you may see while trying to play a game. Steam is one of the most popular video game digital distribution platforms owned and operated by Valve Inc. But recently, some users have received the Steam servers’ currently unavailable error message. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix it.
knowtechie.com

Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of new games for the holiday season

Xbox constantly rotates games in and out of its Xbox Game Pass catalog. This holiday season is no different, as Microsoft plans to add several new titles in December. Game Pass continues to be one of the best deals in gaming today. The catalog consists of more than 100 games that players can download and play anytime they want until they’re rotated out.
Engadget

The Morning After: Valve is giving away over a hundred Steam Decks

Valve’s portable gaming PC handheld is a revelation for some, but it’s also expensive. So, you could try your luck getting a free one. To coincide with this year’s Game Awards, Valve is making its own Steam TV coverage of the show more enticing by giving away lots of Steam Deck consoles.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy