It never becomes easier for the Dodgers. With Jacob deGrom now off the market all eyes are set on Justin Verlander and where he will ultimately land. The Dodgers have been caught in the Verlander sweepstakes as they look for some much needed pitching help, but with deGrom now off the team the Mets have emerged as a potential destination. This gives the Dodgers a new obstacle to hurdle in more ways than not.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO