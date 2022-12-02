ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Signs Two-Year Deal with Rangers

Another Dodgers starting pitcher is on the move. Andrew Heaney has signed a two-year deal with the Rangers. The two-year deal comes with a player option for the second year allowing Heaney to go out and test the market once again depending on his level of play. As it stands, the contract is worth $25 million but can increase to $37 million with incentives in those two years.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder

The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Signs Massive Deal With Phillies

The move many Dodger fans expected has officially come to fruition: Trea Turner has signed a huge deal to join the Philadelphia Phillies. This move doesn’t come as much of a surprise. All year long, rumors swirled about Turner wanting to return to the East Coast, where he had spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career. The Phillies seemed like the perfect fit for many reasons, and now, they make it official.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Mets Expected to Be Major Players in Verlander and Rodon Sweepstakes Now

It never becomes easier for the Dodgers. With Jacob deGrom now off the market all eyes are set on Justin Verlander and where he will ultimately land. The Dodgers have been caught in the Verlander sweepstakes as they look for some much needed pitching help, but with deGrom now off the team the Mets have emerged as a potential destination. This gives the Dodgers a new obstacle to hurdle in more ways than not.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees re-signing announcement

The New York Yankees announced a major re-resigning on Monday, though, it was not the one that most Yankees fans were hoping to hear about. While the team attempts to re-sign megastar Aaron Judge, the Major League Baseball franchise announced that it had officially re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through 2026 to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Joins Chicago Cubs on One-Year Deal

What a day it’s been at the Winter Meetings — and it just got crazier. Former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger is officially signing with the Chicago Cubs. The deal is for one year, and reported to be for $17.5 million. Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, had made it clear that they wanted to take a one-year deal with the hopes of raising his value ahead of next year’s free agency — so that’s exactly what they did.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

