Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Signs Two-Year Deal with Rangers
Another Dodgers starting pitcher is on the move. Andrew Heaney has signed a two-year deal with the Rangers. The two-year deal comes with a player option for the second year allowing Heaney to go out and test the market once again depending on his level of play. As it stands, the contract is worth $25 million but can increase to $37 million with incentives in those two years.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Have Huge Hurdle to Climb for AL MVP
The talk of Aaron Judge coming to Los Angeles has been circulating for quite a few weeks now without any dramatic announcement. So, is the possibility dead, or just something that is still trying to get sorted out between both parties?. As of lately, it’s not looking too good for...
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Talks Carlos Correa in LA and Astros Connection
There was a new star of the show at the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday, and his name is Scott Boras. Boras had quite the crowd gathered around him, as he spoke about the many top free agents he represents this offseason. One of those is shortstop Carlos Correa, who has polarized Dodger fans this offseason.
Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Makes Appearance at Winter Meeting
We are one day into the MLB Winter Meetings, and a ton has happened already. Justin Verlander will be heading to New York to become a Met, and Trea Turner is heading to Philadephia to join his buddy, Bryce Harper. Many talks are happening, and we aren’t even close to...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Envisions Miguel Vargas Playing a Big Role for LA Next Season
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas was the Triple-A Prospect of the Year in 2022, posting a .915 OPS in 520 plate appearances with Oklahoma City. His cup of coffee with Los Angeles wasn’t as successful — while he showed flashes of his offensive potential, overall he had just a .455 OPS in 50 plate appearances in the big leagues.
Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle Signs 2-Year Deal With Yankees
For the second time in the past few days, a member of the 2022 Dodgers bullpen is leaving Los Angeles to sign a two-year deal with an AL East team. After losing Chris Martin to the Red Sox over the weekend, L.A. watched Tommy Kahnle walk away on Tuesday morning.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith Make All-MLB Second Team
The awards keep on coming for your Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodgers ace Julio Urias, first baseman Freddie Freeman,and catcher Will Smith have been selected to the All-MLB Second Team. Urias was as good as it gets in 2022. He had a career year ,posting a career-best 2.16 ERA with a...
Clayton Kershaw News: Dodgers Officially Re-Sign Future Hall of Famer
After weeks of wondering why it was taking so long, the Dodgers finally made official their re-signing of left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Monday morning. The deal is for one year and $20 million. Kershaw, who went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 2022, almost certainly could have made more...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Signs Massive Deal With Phillies
The move many Dodger fans expected has officially come to fruition: Trea Turner has signed a huge deal to join the Philadelphia Phillies. This move doesn’t come as much of a surprise. All year long, rumors swirled about Turner wanting to return to the East Coast, where he had spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career. The Phillies seemed like the perfect fit for many reasons, and now, they make it official.
Dodgers Rumors: Andrew Heaney has Interest From ‘More Than 10 Teams’
The Dodgers helped Andrew Heaney revitalize his career last season, and have put him in a great position to cash in this offseason. According to reports, Heaney has “more than 10 teams” interested in his services, and even has at least one offer on the table from the Blue Jays.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Reportedly Nearing Deal With Mets
SAN DIEGO – Sunday marked the return of the MLB winter meetings which were held in person for the first time since December 2019. Day one was relatively quiet. Baseball insiders, pundits, and organizational leaders spent most of the day exchanging pleasantries with one another while settling in at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Says Club Will Look to Add Pitching this Offseason
A week ago, it seemed the Dodgers had a decent shot at signing either Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander, the two best pitchers on the free-agent market. Instead, deGrom went to Texas and Verlander replaced him with the Mets, leaving Los Angeles still searching for at least one more starting pitcher.
Dodgers Offseason: MLB Writer Could See Justin Turner Return To His Former Team
Long-time Dodger and third baseman Justin Turner has been the heart and soul of the Boys in Blue. JT has been named a two-time All-Star in his 14-year career; nine seasons have come in Los Angeles. The first six years of Turner’s career came with the Baltimore Orioles and the...
Dodgers Offseason: Mets Expected to Be Major Players in Verlander and Rodon Sweepstakes Now
It never becomes easier for the Dodgers. With Jacob deGrom now off the market all eyes are set on Justin Verlander and where he will ultimately land. The Dodgers have been caught in the Verlander sweepstakes as they look for some much needed pitching help, but with deGrom now off the team the Mets have emerged as a potential destination. This gives the Dodgers a new obstacle to hurdle in more ways than not.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner Make All-MLB First Team
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and former Dodger shortstop Trea Turner have been named to the All-MLB First Team. Betts earned his second All-MLB First Team selection in his career, while Turner made his first-ever All-MLB First Team. Betts had his best season as a Dodger in 2022. He slashed...
Dodgers News: Will Smith Would Love to See Aaron Judge in Blue
Timing is everything in life. In 1995, I got a speeding ticket for going 78 in a 65 zone. I drove through that same spot on the freeway on my way to the Winter Meetings this weekend, and the speed limit there is now 80. Maybe I was ahead of my time, but my big problem was timing.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Up Their Offer to MVP, Dodgers ‘Team to Watch’
It has been a roller coaster for Dodgers fans this off-season. The team has lost out on the Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander sweepstakes, Trea Turner has officially signed with the Phillies but the world still awaits to see where Aaron Judge will end up. It seems like a lost...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Joins Chicago Cubs on One-Year Deal
What a day it’s been at the Winter Meetings — and it just got crazier. Former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger is officially signing with the Chicago Cubs. The deal is for one year, and reported to be for $17.5 million. Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, had made it clear that they wanted to take a one-year deal with the hopes of raising his value ahead of next year’s free agency — so that’s exactly what they did.
