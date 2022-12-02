$500,000 Leica alongside rare Marilyn Monroe photos sold at auction

The Leitz Photographica Auction is always an event that hosts some extremely rare and wonderful examples of Leica's rich history. And the 41st auction, which just took place in Vienna, was no exception.

A series of edition prints of Marilyn Monroe, then an unknown actress shot by Hollywood photographer Andre de Dienes in 1949, on Tobay Beach in Long Island, attracted interest from bidders all over the world. The three prints formed the charity lot and were originally estimated at approximately $4,214 - $8,429 (£3,426 - £6,852 / AU$6,199 - 12,398), ultimately selling for $16,647 (£13,362 / AU$24,175).

Edition prints of Marilyn Monroe (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

But Marilyn Monroe wasn't the only sellout from the 41st Leitz Photographica Auction, as a rare a German military spec Leica M4 in Olive green hit the headlines as the most expensive military camera ever sold through an auction house.

With a top book estimation $368,777.50 (£299,792 / AU$542,391), at the end of the bidding process it was brought for a record-breaking $568,971 (£462,536 / AU$836,832).

"Never before has such a high sum been paid for a green M4," said Alexander Sedlak, managing director of Leica Camera Classics and Leitz Photographica. "It is likely to be the most expensive military camera ever sold at auction."

German military-spec Leica M4 in Olive (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

This wasn't the only military camera to be sold at the auction, nor the only military Leica for that matter. Two British military models were also up for grabs: a Leica IIIa British Marine and a Leica Standard British Navy 'Admiralty NP.

Both drew in a number of bidders, and when it come down to it both were being fought over by two collectors who were friends. Thankfully no friendships were broken, as ended up taking home one camera each.

Leica IIIa British Marine (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Leica Standard British Navy ‘Admiralty NP’ (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

While these prices might sound astronomical to many, to collectors of Leica products these cameras hold significant historical interest and value, providing a fascinating living insight into how the brand developed over the years. Not going to lie, I love the look of the Leica M4 Olive – but I certainly wouldn't be able to match the price tag!

