Golf Channel
Top Japan Tour players to earn DP World Tour cards as part of new agreement
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are adding a new partner: the Japan Tour. As part of the agreement, the top three players on the Japan Tour’s Order of Merit, beginning next year, will receive DP World Tour membership. Top Japan Tour earners will also secure access to DP World Tour Q-School.
Golf.com
‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change
Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour and DP World Tour announce alliance with Japan Golf Tour
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a new partnership on Monday with the Japan Golf Tour Organization. According to a joint press release, the top three players on the JGTO Order of Merit will earn membership onto the DP World Tour for the ensuing year, beginning with the 2022-23 season. Additionally the JGTO will work with both circuits on business development areas, highlighted by a commitment to the ISPS HANDA Championship, which is set to make its debut on the DP World Tour schedule this coming April at PGM Ishioka GC in Omitama, Japan.
SkySports
Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023
The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
Wichita Eagle
Aussies fall short Sunday of men’s, women’s titles at home ISPS Handa Australian Open
The unique ISPS Handa Australian Open – held over two courses with men’s, women’s and all-abilities divisions playing concurrently – featured a trio of great finishes on Sunday, but the final round wasn’t kind to the natives in their national open. On the men’s side,...
First golf course sportsbook to break ground in Scottsdale
The PGA and DraftKings Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. Details: The sportsbook is expected to open in the fall of 2023, PGA Tour spokesperson Allie LeClair tells Axios. It will be the first sportsbook at a golf course in the U.S....
Golf Channel
After becoming one of world's best in 2022, Viktor Hovland ready to take next step in '23
NASSAU, Bahamas – Viktor Hovland’s 2022 was a study in how a player can move into the top 3 in the world with little fanfare outside of Oslo, Norway. It was his victory at the Dubai Desert Classic that vaulted the 25-year-old to No. 3 in the world. He then solidified his spot among the game’s best with three consecutive top-10 finishes in the spring on the PGA Tour, including a runner-up finish at The Players Championship.
LIV Golf Files Lawsuit To Oust DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley
The start-up has cited an “unlawful conspiratorial agreement” between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Texas
Texas has an incredibly diverse mix of landscapes, and its best golf courses likewise serve up a great variety from its desert borders in the west to the farmland in the east. Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
