FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
After nearly 40 years, Sam's Downtown Feed is closing its doors
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sam’s Downtown Feed has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades. The agriculture and pet product store will close its doors at the end of this month. This building has been here since 1913, and it still has its original brick walls.
travelawaits.com
The Historically Romantic Holiday Event You Need To Experience In Monterey, California
If you are looking for a romantic holiday event this season that isn’t the typical Christmas tree lighting, then head to the Monterey Peninsula on California’s Central Coast for Christmas in the Adobes. This year, the signature holiday celebration is held the weekend of December 9 and 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Monterey, California.
thesmokesignal.org
San Jose Water Lantern Festival: A night among the lights
From October 24-25, One World’s fifth annual Water Lantern Festival was held at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose. The event, inspired by the traditional Chinese custom, featured food trucks, booths, and activities such as guided meditation to keep participants engaged while decorating lanterns. As the sun began to set, attendees trickled down to the shore and released their lanterns adorned with messages and illustrations celebrating the local community. “It’s a sense of unity to see everyone come together from different backgrounds,” Water Lantern Festival Volunteer Douglas Bangura said.
tinyhousetalk.com
Leaving Santa Cruz for Tiny Home in the Mountains
Tracy and her family were ready for something different. Living in closer quarters in Santa Cruz during lockdowns was exhausting, but there was something magical about getting away to the mountains where her parents lived. They’re now proud owners of a tiny house on wheels built by New Frontier Design....
KSBW.com
Fosters Freeze to have grand opening of new north Salinas location
SALINAS, Calif. — A second Fosters Freeze is opening in Salinas, and they will be celebrating with a grand opening on Dec. 10. This new location will be at 105 East Boronda Road and was built from the ground up and is the first Foster's Freeze to do so in 28 years. The new building is California mid-century style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hollister, CA
Hollister is the county seat of San Benito and is one of the largest cities in the Monterey Bay Area, California. Despite its large size, the place hasn't lost its small-town feel. When you visit, you'll see intimate places showcasing the city's incredible culture and vibrant community. Their cuisine reflects...
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
lookout.co
End-of-year plans: 3 restaurants and a tasting room aim to open in December
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista’s Holiday of Lights Parade draws a nice crowd
In the days leading up to San Juan Bautista’s annual Holiday of Lights Parade on Dec. 4, everyone in town was talking about the prospects of another big rainstorm like the one that soaked the crowd at last year’s event. And perhaps the person who was most concerned was Santa Claus himself, Max Martinez.
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past
As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hollister Ranch Lawsuit Lives On to Fight Another Day
Eight attorneys were gathered, in person and virtually, in Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne’s courtroom on Monday morning, in the hope of influencing her ruling that saved a Hollister Ranch lawsuit from an early death. Three were from the state Attorney General’s Office, and one was Barry Cappello, arguably the litigator’s litigator in Santa Barbara.
The Almanac Online
Comings and goings: Cocoa & Butter and Wahlburgers shutter, Tootsie's reopens and more
As the end of 2022 nears, the local dining scene is in a state of flux. Two eateries have recently closed, a popular East Bay bagel shop has opened its doors, a Stanford spot has returned after renovations and a new hotel's restaurants have been announced. Pho Hà Noi, an...
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
lookout.co
What’s a service fee? The story behind the new charge on your restaurant bill
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
Comments / 0