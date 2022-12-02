Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
12-year-old shot three times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
wtvy.com
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on drugs and firearms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday. According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdhn.com
Sentencing for Dothan pastor to continue, motion to intervene struck down
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The motion to intervene and halt the sentencing for activist Kenneth Glasgow, who is charged with multiple federal crimes, has been struck down. Glasgow stated in early November that he intended to plead guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges. The motion...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes. Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now...
wdhn.com
Warrants issued for Geneva Co. residents after Florida cattle gate theft, HCSO
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford were named the prime suspects. The crime occurred near Roping Road in Holmes County.
wdhn.com
Accused library attacker to undergo mental evaluation, intends to use insanity defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County Judge Larry Anderson has ordered a mental evaluation for a Dothan man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Dothan Library. According to the court order, Anthony Paul Salmon, 38, of Dothan intends to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
wdhn.com
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
wtvy.com
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
dothanpd.org
Dothan PD Cracking Down on Gun Violence
During the last two weeks the Dothan Police Department have been successful in recovering numerous firearms and illegal narcotics. This was a team effort from the entire department and was accomplished through sectored patrol techniques and several search warrants. Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of...
WALB 10
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
wtvy.com
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
wdhn.com
City contractor to begin sewer line work in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines on multiple streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting plans to work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9, weather permitting. The following streets will be under construction:. Houston Street. North...
wdhn.com
Defense of former Assistant DA requesting information on informants
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The defense for a former Houston County Assistant District Attorney, who was fired after being accused and charged with ethics violations, is asking the state to reveal more details about the information that led to his arrest and charges. Mark Johnson is currently facing six ethics...
wdhn.com
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
wdhn.com
Dothan family forced to move after storm damage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A family in the Wiregrass has been forced out of their home because of storm damage in the Garden District of Dothan. The Dothan Fire Department confirms a lightning strike was the cause of the blaze on Gardinia Street in Dothan. The homeowner tells WDHN...
955wtvy.com
A Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping a Teen In Geneva County
A man has pleased guilty to kidnapping a Geneva teen back in 2021. Iziquel Vang pleaded guilty to the federal charges this week after authorities say he kidnapped a 16-year-old he met online. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says Vang was caught after an Amber Alert and multi state police chase. He faces life in prison.
