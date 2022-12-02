ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are NOT Answering Questions, Thank You

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were fêted at a high society charity gala Tuesday night in New York City, smiling for the cameras despite a growing storm of anticipation for their Netflix series “Harry & Meghan,” which is set to drop Thursday. According to reporters on the scene, including the Daily Mail and The Sun, the couple “refused” to speak to media and answer questions surrounding the recent controversy.
New York Times Stands by ‘KPOP’ Review Producers Called Racist

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. The New York Times is standing by its critical review of KPOP after producers of the flashy Broadway musical accused...
Royal Sources Say ‘The Crown’ Is More ‘Authentic’ Than ‘Harry & Meghan’

Royal sources scoffed at the lack of authenticity in trailers for the forthcoming Netflix series Harry and Meghan to The Daily Beast today, comparing it to the fictionalized drama The Crown, after it was revealed that tabloid scrums shown in the new trailer, which broadcast Monday, were not even tangentially connected to media coverage of the couple.

