Crook County business is providing resources for every size home project

Every business has a story behind its beginning, and MF Rentals in Prineville is no exception.

The family and veteran-owned business, located at 1190 NW Lamonta Road, specializes in equipment rentals in everything from weekend projects to larger contracting projects. Jordan and Stephanie Uppendahl were raised in Central Oregon and are excited to serve the Prineville community.

Jordan noted that they rent a great deal of landscape equipment, including augers, aerators and dethatchers, concrete saws, tillers, stump grinders and walk-behind trenchers. They also have larger items like skid steers, excavators, trailers and tractors. There are smaller tools such as post drivers, jack hammers and concrete saws.

"Our plan and goal are to fulfill their needs," he said of do-it-yourself homeowners.

The Uppendahls opened MF Rentals in October 2021.

New beginnings

Jordan and Stephanie have been together since they were teenagers. Jordan joined the United States Army in 2008, and after a tour in Iraq, transitioned out into civilian life. Shortly thereafter, he and Stephanie started a family, and Jordan got into law enforcement, where he dedicated nine years in Prineville and just short of two years in Redmond. The nature of the work required long days, and with four boys, the couple found it to be a strain on family time.

"We kind of started looking at some other ideas and ventures, and in 2016, we took over my grandpa's farm here in town," explained Jordan of their business beginnings. "We have been in Central Oregon all our lives and Prineville for over 10 years."

The couple grew up in Bend and has lived in Prineville for more than 10 years. Jordan's grandfather, Milan Uppendahl, lived in Prineville for more than 40 years. He added that they named the farm after his grandfather, and that is where the MF comes from in their rental business (the "F" stands for farm). Stephanie's late father was an electrician, and they added a lightning bolt to the logo of their business in his memory.

Shortly after acquiring the farm, they began buying equipment for it and decided that while it stood idle in between usage, they could rent it out on the side. They began with the rentals on their farm, and then Prineville Rentals transitioned their rental services to fabrication last spring.

"We decided to expand more, and it got to a point where I was able to retire from law enforcement and transition to this full time, which has opened a lot more family time," said Jordan.

He enjoys coaching various sports teams, in which his boys are also involved. The couple also continues to work their farm. Jordan also pointed out that it has given them an opportunity to sponsor a number of sports teams, including flag football, basketball, soccer, track and swim teams.

"It's been great to be part of that and sponsor those teams and also be coaching and working with those kids," Jordan added.

"We really wanted to give back to the community and connect more with community members and build those relationships," said Stephanie.

She also emphasized that they offer a discount to veterans and first responders.

"We try to support people where we can," she said. "We really love that smaller town feel that we have here."

Sidebar

MF Rentals

Owners: Jordan and Stephanie Uppendahl

Address: 1190 NW Lamonta Road

Contact: 458-231-3543

Website: mf-equipmentrentals.com

Hours: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For appointments and after hours, call 458-231-3543.

