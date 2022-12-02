Arizona Center will once again transform into a holiday-themed experience this year, Phoenix Frost, with events beginning Saturday, Dec. 10, and running through Jan. 3. Winter Wanderland at Arizona Center — Sat., Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Ice sculpture artist, William Pressey (11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.) will carve a 10x20x40 ice block into a snowflake while interacting with the audience as he works. Kids will also be able to make snowflakes to take home, take a picture with Santa Claus and snowflake ornaments will be given away. In addition, Downtown Phoenix will be transformed into the second annual Winter Wanderland, a full day of free progressive holiday performances, over-the-top holiday lights and décor, delicious food, drinks and merriment. Winter Wanderland is a family-friendly celebration of downtown’s rich performing arts, history and culture. You can find the full schedule of events here.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO