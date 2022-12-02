Read full article on original website

Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
northcentralnews.net
Biltmore brings the holiday spirit
Holidays at the Arizona Biltmore will be a sight to see as the grand lobby will transform into an artisanal desert winter wonderland with over a dozen unique trees and sparkling holiday décor, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s ethos of nature in motion. A reimagined 1930s living room,...
northcentralnews.net
Arizona Center transforms into Phoenix Frost
Arizona Center will once again transform into a holiday-themed experience this year, Phoenix Frost, with events beginning Saturday, Dec. 10, and running through Jan. 3. Winter Wanderland at Arizona Center — Sat., Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Ice sculpture artist, William Pressey (11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.) will carve a 10x20x40 ice block into a snowflake while interacting with the audience as he works. Kids will also be able to make snowflakes to take home, take a picture with Santa Claus and snowflake ornaments will be given away. In addition, Downtown Phoenix will be transformed into the second annual Winter Wanderland, a full day of free progressive holiday performances, over-the-top holiday lights and décor, delicious food, drinks and merriment. Winter Wanderland is a family-friendly celebration of downtown’s rich performing arts, history and culture. You can find the full schedule of events here.
Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!
northcentralnews.net
December events at Phoenix senior centers
December 2022 — City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun. The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday
PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
northcentralnews.net
Mint opens new location
Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November. “Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”
thefoothillsfocus.com
Women expand Etsy-like marketplace to Anthem
Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas’ mission of supporting and connecting local businesses with the community has expanded to Anthem. Retail Therapy AZ opened Thanksgiving weekend in the Outlets at Anthem next to Calvin Klein, joining its location in Historic Downtown Glendale. “It came about very quickly,” said Jerido, a...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (December 5-11)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we’re featuring retro-sounding guitar acts. The trio, who have been going strong for over four decades, has been credited with giving the psychobilly genre its flair. On the other hand, the band’s fans are considered responsible for inventing slam dancing, so make sure you’ve dressed appropriately for this show. 8 p.m., $15-20, The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 602-296-7013, therebellounge.com.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Concours d’Elegance issues call for entries
The Arizona Concours d’Elegance is seeking spectacular automobiles for the much-admired show and competition, which returns Jan. 22, 2023, at its new venue on the grass at the Scottsdale Civic Center. About 100 select automobiles will be accepted for the signature event that highlights January in Arizona. Such famed...
AZFamily
30 ways to support your neighbors this holiday season
PHOENIX (Stacker) - The holidays have always inspired giving, not just toward those closest to us, but toward others in need as well. This year, more than ever, people in our own neighborhoods are seeking economic help, job support, and assistance in filling their pantries. Charitable giving is expected to increase an estimated 5.1% in 2021, according to Philanthropy News Digest.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
A look back at Chandler's Tumbleweed Christmas Tree, a 66-year-old tradition
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler's annual Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off on Dec. 3, a tradition that has lasted for 66 years. Standing at over 30 feet tall, it's hard to miss in downtown Chandler - a white, glistening tree adorned with strings of lights. But...
northcentralnews.net
Valley Metro launches art grant program
December 2022 — Downtown and South Phoenix residents will soon enjoy artistic and cultural enrichment to reflect the community and complement construction of the South Central Extension/ Downtown Hub light rail project. Through 2024, Valley Metro will fund a total of $90,000 in grants to local community organizations who will facilitate arts and culture projects.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town
A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
northcentralnews.net
Herberger issues call to artists
December 2022 — Arizona is best known for the Grand Canyon, and the Herberger Theater Center is currently looking for artistic interpretation of the majestic landmark for a new exhibit, “The Grand Canyon State.”. Art submissions ranging from realism, impressionistic to abstract will be accepted electronically or postmarked...
