Alabama State

Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Timothy Head, the executive director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition, about why Georgia evangelicals are supporting Senate candidate Herschel Walker. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our...
Arizona is set to finally make its election results official today

Arizona certifies its midterm election results today. They plan to affirm the vote of the people despite an effort to stop it. Republican officials in a rural county have refused to certify their local results by the legal deadline. The move set off multiple lawsuits and was the most dramatic effort this year to reject a democratic election.
Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
