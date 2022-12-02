Read full article on original website
capitalbnews.org
On Runoff Election Day, Black Voters Are Anxious
Before, during and after the Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties. Voting...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Senate runoff live updates | More than half of votes already counted
ATLANTA — Here we go again, Georgia. For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
This vote sets Georgia's course for the next 6 years
“We are doing our best to promote the vote,” says Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP. Rose says the organization is doing everything it can “to make some noise” about how important Tuesday’s Runoff Election is.
Forsyth County contributes to new early voting record in Georgia
(Forsyth County, GA) A new early voting record was set in Georgia on Friday, December 2, when 352,953 votes were cast in the December 6 Runoff Election between incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) for the U.S. Senate seat. The last record was set during early voting for the 2016 Presidential Election.
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control. “After a hard-fought campaign —...
Warnock Claims Momentum in Georgia, as Walker Banks on Election Day Turnout
ATLANTA — In the final day before Georgia’s Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, pleaded with supporters to tune out pundits predicting his victory and instead vote “like it’s an emergency” in a bitterly contested race that is closing out the midterm election cycle.
capitalbnews.org
Runoff Election Preview: A Final Look at Where Warnock and Walker Stand on the Issues
The eyes of the nation will be on Georgia once again Tuesday as the state’s critical U.S. Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker comes to an end. This U.S. Senate matchup is the first in state history between two Black contenders, and only the second...
WRDW-TV
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
Republican hopes fade as Warnock momentum picks up in Georgia
Republicans are hoping for a surprise in the closely divided state, but their mood has turned grim about Herschel Walker's chances.
City of Atlanta sues APS, DeKalb schools over annexation law
Should properties annexed by Atlanta be zoned for Atlanta Public Schools? The city of Atlanta thinks so.
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
The Georgia Senate runoff is Raphael Warnock’s to lose
Polls and conversations with top strategists in both parties suggest Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff will be close — but that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holds a small but resilient advantage over Herschel Walker. Why it matters: Runoffs are typically about turning out your base a second time. But in...
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock shows up on Walker’s old stomping ground as both candidates work to get out the vote
ATHENS, Ga. - Overtime is almost up in Georgia’s highly-contested senate race. Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock was on his Republican opponent Herschel Walker’s old turf on the University of Georgia’s campus on Sunday, a day after the Dawgs’ newly-earned title as Southeastern Conference champions. "Let...
The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections
Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
