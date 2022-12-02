Read full article on original website
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 22 – 28
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 22-28, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 22. Garett Najar,...
Horse tosses woman into a hospital bed
GRAHAM COUNTY — A Gila Valley woman spent the day after Thanksgiving in the hospital thanks to her horse. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of Haekel and East Ranch Tanque roads for an injured rider. The woman said she was injured following being thrown from her horse.
Country Financial Light Parade celebrates 25 years
SAFFORD — The Safford Downtown Association is ready to celebrate the Country Financial Light Parade’s silver anniversary. The 25th Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, on Safford’s Main Street. There will be a full slate of activity before the parade, with Santa meeting with boys...
Finding Gems in Superior, Arizona
In the heart of the Sonoran Desert, this historic mining town has taken on an artistic and adventurous personality. Come take a tour of the historical landmarks, beautiful hikes and vibrant murals in Superior. Surrounded by stunning mesas and ancient Saguaro cacti, lies the town of Superior. This historic booming...
Traffic delays expected during water line construction
SAFFORD — Improvements to Safford water infrastructure could cause some delays for motorists. On Monday, Dec. 5, crews will be installing a new water line under the Highline Canal, on 20th Avenue between 18th Street and Golf Course Road. Flaggers will close the southbound lane, with the result being...
Safford starts the design process for new park at 8th and Discovery Park Boulevard
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is getting serious about a new park. The city announced it is accepting requests for qualifications to begin design work for the proposed park at Discovery Park Boulevard and 8th Avenue, just to the west of Safford Cemetery. The proposed park is about...
