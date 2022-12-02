ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for Nov. 22 – 28

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 22-28, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 22. Garett Najar,...
gilavalleycentral.net

Horse tosses woman into a hospital bed

GRAHAM COUNTY — A Gila Valley woman spent the day after Thanksgiving in the hospital thanks to her horse. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of Haekel and East Ranch Tanque roads for an injured rider. The woman said she was injured following being thrown from her horse.
gilavalleycentral.net

Country Financial Light Parade celebrates 25 years

SAFFORD — The Safford Downtown Association is ready to celebrate the Country Financial Light Parade’s silver anniversary. The 25th Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, on Safford’s Main Street. There will be a full slate of activity before the parade, with Santa meeting with boys...
visitusaparks.com

Finding Gems in Superior, Arizona

In the heart of the Sonoran Desert, this historic mining town has taken on an artistic and adventurous personality. Come take a tour of the historical landmarks, beautiful hikes and vibrant murals in Superior. Surrounded by stunning mesas and ancient Saguaro cacti, lies the town of Superior. This historic booming...
gilavalleycentral.net

Traffic delays expected during water line construction

SAFFORD — Improvements to Safford water infrastructure could cause some delays for motorists. On Monday, Dec. 5, crews will be installing a new water line under the Highline Canal, on 20th Avenue between 18th Street and Golf Course Road. Flaggers will close the southbound lane, with the result being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy