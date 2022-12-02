Revisiting the history of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat rivalry

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While no rivalry in the league can compare to that of the historic rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, there are a few others involving the Celtics that make for extra spicy viewing in a regular season game. One of them is the rivalry Boston shares with Atlantic Division foe Philadelphia 76ers, and the other, more recent of the two is the rivalry the Celtics have with the Miami Heat.

While only dating back to the Heatles era that saw the “New Big Three” of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen regularly competing for titles against one another, there have been threads connecting the Lakers ire via Heat head honcho Pat Riley.

So with Boston set to take on Miami yet again, it seems an appropriate moment to look back on that rivalry courtesy of the “Hoops Collective” podcast of ESPN fame.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear how it has been unfolding through time right up to the present.

