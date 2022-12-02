ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Revisiting the history of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat rivalry

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oD9N_0jVcsevn00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While no rivalry in the league can compare to that of the historic rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, there are a few others involving the Celtics that make for extra spicy viewing in a regular season game. One of them is the rivalry Boston shares with Atlantic Division foe Philadelphia 76ers, and the other, more recent of the two is the rivalry the Celtics have with the Miami Heat.

While only dating back to the Heatles era that saw the “New Big Three” of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen regularly competing for titles against one another, there have been threads connecting the Lakers ire via Heat head honcho Pat Riley.

So with Boston set to take on Miami yet again, it seems an appropriate moment to look back on that rivalry courtesy of the “Hoops Collective” podcast of ESPN fame.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear how it has been unfolding through time right up to the present.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenny Smith decked Shaq into a Christmas tree on the NBA on TNT set and fans loved it

It takes a lot to push around Shaquille O’Neal and his seven-foot frame, but Kenny Smith did just that and then some on the set of NBA on TNT. On Tuesday during the broadcast, Smith and Shaq were in the middle of a segment when suddenly, the pair got up from the desk and ran towards the back of the set. Hilariously, Smith then checked Shaq into the giant Christmas tree at the side of the set as they were running, with the former Los Angeles Laker falling right through with only his feet sticking out.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: Shorthanded Lakers lose to Cavaliers

The streaking Los Angeles Lakers were competitive early in Tuesday’s game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers when they got a dose of bad news. Anthony Davis, who had been on an absolute tear over the last few weeks, left the contest and was ruled out because of flu-like symptoms. Without him, L.A. was up against it the rest of the way against a tall and talented Cavs team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Dec. 6: Sergei Pavlovich among heavyweight elite

The heavyweight division has a new name ready to become a top contender. At UFC on ESPN 42, Sergei Pavlovich made quick work of Tai Tuivasa, finishing the fan-favorite brawler in less than a minute. The result was his sixth-straight first-round finish, while taking out his second big name after former title challenger Derrick Lewis in July. This week, he claims the No. 3 spot in the heavyweight division.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Freeman: fourth-most swagger in college football; Kelly least

In case you haven’t heard of Twitter’s Big Game Boomer, the account puts together lists and maps about all things college football. That includes coaches with both the most and least amount of swagger – a list that was released Tuesday. Marcus Freeman ranks fourth behind Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin and Shane Beamer on the list of coaches with the most swagger. Brian Kelly, meanwhile, is atop the list of coaches with the least:
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Troy Brown admits Marcus Jones is 'far ahead' of where he was as a rookie

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown offered some high praise for cornerback Marcus Jones. Although labeled as a corner, Jones also showed his receiving prowess in Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 48-yard pass that went for a touchdown. It was just another notch in the belt for Jones this season. He has tallied 20 punt returns for 294 yards and a touchdown, as well as 18 kickoff returns for 451 yards.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB Desmond King 'not really sure' what Texans vs. Cowboys rivalry is about

Desmond King isn’t from around these parts. The former San Diego Chargers 2017 fifth-round pick grew up in Detroit and played his college ball at Iowa. When King joined the Texans in 2021 after spending the first four and a half seasons with the Chargers — and the rest of the 2020 campaign with the Tennessee Titans — it was the first time he lived in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy