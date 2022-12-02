Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Veteran Iowa Player Announces He Will Be Transferring
Iowa is one of the many college football programs to lose a key player in this year's transfer portal. Hawkeyes defensive back Terry Roberts is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Roberts was a rotational player during his four-year career in Iowa City, finding most of his success on...
goiowaawesome.com
#15 Duke 74, Iowa 62:
Iowa versus Duke -- we know how this script plays out, right? Unfortunately, yes: Duke kept Iowa at arm's length for most of the game, won by 12 (74-62), and improved their record over the Hawkeyes to 8-1 all-time. The frustrating thing about this loss was that Duke didn't even play that well in easing past Iowa. Duke shot 44% for the game and 35% from 3-point range -- numbers that were far better than their second half shooting numbers (39% overall, 11% from deep -- regression to the mean hit like a pile of bricks after they went 6/11 from 3-point range in the first half). We fretted about Duke's ability to control the glass with their army of giants and while they did win the rebounding battle, it wasn't a total wipeout -- 45-35 overall, 11-9 edge on the offensive glass. This was, on the whole, a beatable Duke team, especially when they went through some dry spells in the second half.
Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?
The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
goiowaawesome.com
Opportunity Week for Iowa Basketball
This week is a big week for Iowa basketball -- for both the men's and women's teams. It's a big week because this week has some big-time opportunities for both squads. Tonight, the Iowa men face #15 Duke (8-2) on ESPN (8:30 PM CT). Tomorrow night the Iowa women take on #10 Iowa State (6-1) on ESPN2 (6:00 PM CT). And on Thursday night the Iowa men wrap things up with #20 Iowa State (7-1) on FS1 (7:00 PM CT). That is a loaded week of games, for two teams still seeking signature victories this season.
goiowaawesome.com
HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. DUKE BLUE DEVILS: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT
IOWA (6-1) VS. DUKE (8-2) DATE: December 6, 2022. KENPOM: Duke -1 (Iowa 47% win probability) After a week off, Iowa's peculiar sojurn into the Atlantic Coast Conference comes to an end Tuesday night when the Hawkeyes face Duke at Madison Square Garden, as part of the Jimmy V Classic. The ESPN production starts immediately following Illinois-Texas, estimated for 8:30 p.m. God's time.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
kmaland.com
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors
(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
KCCI.com
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
hawkeyesports.com
Barta and Ferentz Bowl Game News Conference Transcript
THE MODERATOR: We’ll get started. Talking about the 20th bowl game for Coach Ferentz’s time here at Iowa. Go ahead, Gary. GARY BARTA: Yeah. Thanks, everybody. The Zoom world allows me to multitask. Just finished up with wrestling in Carver and just working on a bowl logistics meeting.
goiowaawesome.com
#10 Iowa 102, Wisconsin 71:
In the hero’s journey story trope, there is always a point early in the quest when the hero’s task seems impossible. When the hero has hit their lowest point and there’s no real reason for optimism. The Iowa women’s basketball team finds itself in a very similar position right now. Coming into the season ranked #4, there was plenty of reason to be optimistic that Iowa could return to the Final Four for the first time in decades.
goiowaawesome.com
Deja Blue: Iowa To Face Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl
Remember when Iowa played Kentucky in a bowl game around New Year's? You probably do because that was just on January 1 of this year, when Iowa lost to the Wildcats 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl. Well, if you've been craving a rematch to that game... good news!. Or to...
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
What’s Bugging Andy? Gaslighting Iowa & ISU football fans
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy reminds fans they didn’t imagine those bad offenses.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Comments / 3