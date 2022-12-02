ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
NJ.com

Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement

One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees re-signing announcement

The New York Yankees announced a major re-resigning on Monday, though, it was not the one that most Yankees fans were hoping to hear about. While the team attempts to re-sign megastar Aaron Judge, the Major League Baseball franchise announced that it had officially re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through 2026 to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager.
theScore

Pirates win inaugural MLB draft lottery, 3 teams vault into top 5

Major League Baseball's inaugural draft lottery produced plenty of chaos and a shaken-up 2023 draft order. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to win the draft lottery and now hold the top pick in next July's draft. Pittsburgh had the majors' third-worst record in 2022 at 62-100 but shared the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 16.5% with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet

You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
