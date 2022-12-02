Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO