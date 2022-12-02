Read full article on original website
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign...
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement
One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
MLB world reacts to Yankees re-signing announcement
The New York Yankees announced a major re-resigning on Monday, though, it was not the one that most Yankees fans were hoping to hear about. While the team attempts to re-sign megastar Aaron Judge, the Major League Baseball franchise announced that it had officially re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through 2026 to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager.
Pirates win inaugural MLB draft lottery, 3 teams vault into top 5
Major League Baseball's inaugural draft lottery produced plenty of chaos and a shaken-up 2023 draft order. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to win the draft lottery and now hold the top pick in next July's draft. Pittsburgh had the majors' third-worst record in 2022 at 62-100 but shared the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 16.5% with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
Rumor: Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with the Giants
With the NFL season kicking into high gear, all the attention this week has turned to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to a rumor circulating, he wants to reunite with the New York Giants. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said on Saturday that based on his observations, it...
Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet
You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
