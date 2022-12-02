Read full article on original website
Nutcracker Massacre review – a slow slay ride to nowhere in yuletide slasher flick
This yuletide slasher movie is about as enjoyable as being force-fed a Christmas tree and having it violently pipeclean your insides. It joins Black Christmas, Bad Santa and this year’s Violent Night in the anti-Christmas oeuvre – but its placeholder characters, this’ll-do dialogue and mechanical gallery of kills show that seasonal subversion alone won’t cut it.
Violent Night review – a nutcracking Christmas horror-comedy
Anyone hauling themselves out of the bloated, bilious and self-pitying tail-end of a particularly gruelling family Christmas might appreciate how a string of fairy lights could be repurposed as a garrotting wire, or that a set of nutcrackers might do some serious damage. But it’s a testament to the commitment to festive carnage in the comedy horror Violent Night that something as innocuous as a candy cane is weaponised (along with more obviously dangerous seasonal trappings such as ornamental icicles and an extremely pointy nativity star).
John Leguizamo talks ‘Violent Night,’ reveals one naughty thing he did this year, and more
Violent Night is out in theaters everywhere, and it is a hilarious, bloody, must-see. Directed by Tommy Wirkola and starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, and Beverly D’Angelo, it’s a Christmas movie unlike any other. When a team of mercenaries...
'Christmas Bloody Christmas' Review: The Title Says It All
Christmas Bloody Christmas makes two promises in its title: it’s going to be about Christmas, and it’s going to be bloody. It succeeds on both fronts to create a fun, fast-paced Christmas horror that is all style, very little substance – but when it works this well, it's totally fine.
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
The ‘Bully’ From ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Banned From the House Used in Film
Hollywood actor Yano Anaya was first seen as the pint-sized bully Grover in the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. Nearly four decades later, Anaya is no longer welcome at the film's iconic Cleveland house after a verbal altercation occurred with the current homeowner. Brian Jones purchased the home featured...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Bambi is getting sinister remake into 'a vicious killing machine' in new slasher movie
"Bambi" is about to get much more tragic. Scott Jeffrey, the director behind horror films "The Curse of Humpty Dumpty" and "The Bad Nun," revealed in an interview with Dread Central that he's directing a "dark retelling" of Felix Salten's nearly 100-year-old novel "Bambi." “The film will be an incredibly...
How ‘Skinamarink,’ a $15,000 Horror Movie, Became the Internet’s New Cult Obsession
Kyle Edward Ball started his filmmaking career by collecting nightmares. “I have a YouTube channel where people comment with nightmares they’ve had and I would recreate them,” he says. “The most commonly shared one was basically the same concept: ‘I’m between the ages of 6 to 10. I’m in my house. My parents are either dead or missing, and there’s a threat I have to deal with.’ I was interested in that because I have a vivid nightmare from that time, too. I thought it was amazing that almost everyone seems to have this dream, so I wanted to explore this...
Ruination review – you’ll laugh and cry at this ‘Christmas show’ Medea
Linbury theatre, Royal Opera House, LondonBen Duke brings fresh life to the classics again with deft movement between tragedy and comedy
The Mean One is a dark version of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas
In the Dr. Seuss classicHow the Grinch Stole Christmas the main character has his heart grow 3 sizes when he realized the true meaning of the holiday season. The animated television special has been entertaining fans and bringing the message of redemption to the world since 1966 and is based on the book released in 1957. A song in the Christmas cartoon is titled You're a mean one Mr. Grinch and was sung by Thurl Ravenscroft who was the original voice of Tony the Tiger for Kelloggs Frosted Flakes. Now In 2022 a horror film based on the Grinch The Mean One will soon be in theaters.
An ingenious action-packed horror that audiences utterly detested fights for streaming survival
If you’ve got a soft spot for bullet-riddled action movies, blood-drenched horrors, and are the sort of person who pays attention to what the critics think, then you’d be well within your rights to consider taking the plunge and checking out last year’s Death Valley. After all,...
Bill Mumy Claims Alfred Hitchcock Is ‘The Monster Of The Story’ In Memoir
In his memoir, Danger, Will Robinson: The Full Mumy, former child star Bill Mumy tells all about his rise to stardom and his relationship with other big names in the industry. Mumy worked with top filmmakers in Hollywood, including the late director, Alfred Hitchcock, when he was only seven years old.
An ultimate guide to the 25 best holiday movies of all time
From 'A Christmas Story" to "It's a Wonderful Life" these are the holiday movies that are essential viewing for you this season.
‘Three Pines’: Alfred Molina on Gamache’s Long-Buried Demons in Edgy Murder Mystery
If the Quebec village of Three Pines is so beautifully idyllic, why are people being murdered there in such gruesome ways? That’s what kind and astute Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) is tasked with discovering in the eight-part series Three Pines — when he isn’t busy leading his team’s search for a missing Indigenous mom and facing long-buried demons of his own that have suddenly resurfaced.
A Brief History of the Jump Scare
Jump scares are synonymous with horror. They’re used to surprise the audience and spike their fear. But while it may seem that jump scares have taken on a larger role in the genre in recent years, they’ve actually been terrorizing audiences for many years — all the way back to 1942. Jump scares these days are often loud noises or things jumping at the screen, whereas jump scares in their early years were a full-body experience and far more interactive than one might expect.
