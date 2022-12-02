ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Nutcracker Massacre review – a slow slay ride to nowhere in yuletide slasher flick

This yuletide slasher movie is about as enjoyable as being force-fed a Christmas tree and having it violently pipeclean your insides. It joins Black Christmas, Bad Santa and this year’s Violent Night in the anti-Christmas oeuvre – but its placeholder characters, this’ll-do dialogue and mechanical gallery of kills show that seasonal subversion alone won’t cut it.
The Guardian

Violent Night review – a nutcracking Christmas horror-comedy

Anyone hauling themselves out of the bloated, bilious and self-pitying tail-end of a particularly gruelling family Christmas might appreciate how a string of fairy lights could be repurposed as a garrotting wire, or that a set of nutcrackers might do some serious damage. But it’s a testament to the commitment to festive carnage in the comedy horror Violent Night that something as innocuous as a candy cane is weaponised (along with more obviously dangerous seasonal trappings such as ornamental icicles and an extremely pointy nativity star).
Collider

'Christmas Bloody Christmas' Review: The Title Says It All

Christmas Bloody Christmas makes two promises in its title: it’s going to be about Christmas, and it’s going to be bloody. It succeeds on both fronts to create a fun, fast-paced Christmas horror that is all style, very little substance – but when it works this well, it's totally fine.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Variety

How ‘Skinamarink,’ a $15,000 Horror Movie, Became the Internet’s New Cult Obsession

Kyle Edward Ball started his filmmaking career by collecting nightmares. “I have a YouTube channel where people comment with nightmares they’ve had and I would recreate them,” he says. “The most commonly shared one was basically the same concept: ‘I’m between the ages of 6 to 10. I’m in my house. My parents are either dead or missing, and there’s a threat I have to deal with.’ I was interested in that because I have a vivid nightmare from that time, too. I thought it was amazing that almost everyone seems to have this dream, so I wanted to explore this...
Cheryl E Preston

The Mean One is a dark version of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas

In the Dr. Seuss classicHow the Grinch Stole Christmas the main character has his heart grow 3 sizes when he realized the true meaning of the holiday season. The animated television special has been entertaining fans and bringing the message of redemption to the world since 1966 and is based on the book released in 1957. A song in the Christmas cartoon is titled You're a mean one Mr. Grinch and was sung by Thurl Ravenscroft who was the original voice of Tony the Tiger for Kelloggs Frosted Flakes. Now In 2022 a horror film based on the Grinch The Mean One will soon be in theaters.
tvinsider.com

‘Three Pines’: Alfred Molina on Gamache’s Long-Buried Demons in Edgy Murder Mystery

If the Quebec village of Three Pines is so beautifully idyllic, why are people being murdered there in such gruesome ways? That’s what kind and astute Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) is tasked with discovering in the eight-part series Three Pines — when he isn’t busy leading his team’s search for a missing Indigenous mom and facing long-buried demons of his own that have suddenly resurfaced.
Collider

A Brief History of the Jump Scare

Jump scares are synonymous with horror. They’re used to surprise the audience and spike their fear. But while it may seem that jump scares have taken on a larger role in the genre in recent years, they’ve actually been terrorizing audiences for many years — all the way back to 1942. Jump scares these days are often loud noises or things jumping at the screen, whereas jump scares in their early years were a full-body experience and far more interactive than one might expect.

