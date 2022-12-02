Grace Young wants to save Chinatowns across the country, including Honolulu’s, even though she’s never been. “Honolulu’s Chinatown is not on everyone’s radar when you think about Chinatowns in America,” says the culinary historian and cookbook author of The Wisdom of the Chinese Kitchen, The Breath of a Wok and Stir-Frying to the Sky’s Edge. At the beginning of 2020, the New York City resident watched in horror as longtime Chinatown businesses there crumpled under the pandemic and anti-Asian racism. She began documenting conversations with the community’s restaurant owners in the video series Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories. “These older businesses are really the heart and soul of the community and so important for the character of Chinatown,” she says. “They are links to our past and history. All Chinatowns are so important to America—they are living communities that tell the American immigrant story.” Her series was a rallying cry.

