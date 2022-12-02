Read full article on original website
LIST: Best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu in 2022
Niche came out with their list of best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu for the year of 2022.
KITV.com
Hawaii rescinds tourism contract with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii has rescinded the US market brand management contract awarded earlier to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA). Hawaii Tourism Authority grilled by senators about its multi-million dollar U.S. market contract. Former Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT) Director Mike McCartney made the...
This $27 Million Estate in Hawaii Has a 75-Foot Private Beach and Ocean Views From Every Room
It’s hard to compete with the beauty of Hawaii’s natural landscape. However, one newly built mansion comes close to stealing the show. A contemporary stunner on Cromwell’s Beach in Honolulu just listed for $26.9 million and is being offered up by local developer Tom Nicholson, founder of Nicholson Companies. The striking abode is one of 27 residences the company has built throughout Hawaii, and if it is scooped up at full asking price, get ready to say aloha to the area’s most expensive sale. The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath pad spans 7,500 square feet and comes with 75 feet of prime beachfront....
KITV.com
DLNR extends nominations for Maui Navigation Team, an ocean protection group
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Maui residents interested in helping protect reefs now and in the future, have the chance to have their voices heard. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Maui Navigation Team, a group of 20 people from the Valley Isle. The group will work with the state to come up with priorities for marine resources and propose a management plan for Maui's nearshore waters. Findings will be shared with the Maui community, and reviewed for formal rulemaking.
KHON2
Are home prices settling down in Oahu real estate market?
Are home prices finally settling down in the Oahu real estate market? What about condo sales and how much are interest rates affecting buyers?. For more information on the latest trends, click here. Chad Takesue, Chief Operating Officer for Locations, joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Real ID deadline moved for the third time
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents mourn the loss of Ewa Beach property manager
Across the state and the country hospitals, especially emergency rooms, are bursting at the seams.
LIST: Best manapua spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
KHON2
Gen BBQ Offers Space for Large Groups
Honolulu (KHON2) – GEN is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant that offers accommodations for those with big parties. Those looking to host large parties for the holidays, or any special event can do so by booking at GEN BBQ restaurant. “We do take reservations for parties of 10 or...
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
KITV.com
Hawaii's new Gov. Green aims to end tax on food, medication
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the oath of office on Monday and immediately vowed to address homelessness and housing, and ask the Legislature to help eliminate the state's tax on food and medication. Green said in his inaugural address that he wanted to get rid of...
mauinow.com
Maui businessman, Bruce Bowman publishes biography
Bipolar, Epileptic Papa and Businessman, a new book by Maui’s Bruce Bowman, was released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. and is now available for purchase online. Having very little insight into the lives of his grandparents and parents before his birth, Bruce Bowman said he wrote the account of his life in an effort to share his experiences with his wife of 48 years, Evelyn, three children, and 10 grandchildren.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular aloha shirt designer Roberta Oaks started her brand in 2004. But up until now she had never come up with an aloha shirt that featured a print inspired by a building. “I think people loved the fact that it was something a little bit different,” she...
KITV.com
Honolulu businesses struggling to find seasonal workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The November US Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage. The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents take matters into their own hands as threat of brush fires loom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Oahu’s westside say it is only a matter of time before the next big brush fire sweeps through the area. Shermaih “Bulla”la runs a farm at the top of Waianae Valley Road. In 2018, he lost almost everything in a brush fire.
Pro Surfer John John Florence’s Guide to Oahu
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Diamond Head and Pearl Harbor are must-see attractions for most visitors to Oahu. Iolani Palace and sunset luaus are also popular. But John John Florence has other ideas of how to spend your time on Hawaii’s most touristed island.
honolulumagazine.com
Saving Chinatown Here and Across the Country
Grace Young wants to save Chinatowns across the country, including Honolulu’s, even though she’s never been. “Honolulu’s Chinatown is not on everyone’s radar when you think about Chinatowns in America,” says the culinary historian and cookbook author of The Wisdom of the Chinese Kitchen, The Breath of a Wok and Stir-Frying to the Sky’s Edge. At the beginning of 2020, the New York City resident watched in horror as longtime Chinatown businesses there crumpled under the pandemic and anti-Asian racism. She began documenting conversations with the community’s restaurant owners in the video series Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories. “These older businesses are really the heart and soul of the community and so important for the character of Chinatown,” she says. “They are links to our past and history. All Chinatowns are so important to America—they are living communities that tell the American immigrant story.” Her series was a rallying cry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Here’s a look at spectacular images captured of Mauna Loa’s eruption
HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2022) Lava from the Mauna Loa eruption continues its slow advance and is about 1.92 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on slow path; still no threat to communities. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. As the Mauna Loa eruption...
KITV.com
Find holiday deals and gift ideas at Kapahulu Shopping Center
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - There’s lots to do at the Kapahulu Shopping Center! Get your holiday shopping done and find some great holiday deals. Huy Tran (Assistant Store Manager, AT&T) shared, “Some of the things that make the Kapahulu Shopping Center unique is the ability for customers to take advantage of the rooftop parking, just renovated and it’s amazing...spacious.
