Multnomah County records are obtained in a federal lawsuit filed over homeless tents blocking sidewalks. Multnomah County government purchased more than 22,000 tents and more than 69,000 tarps for the homeless over the past two years. Most have been distributed by the Joint Office of Homeless Services throughout the county at a cost of more than $2 million. The purchases were intended to help the homeless survive the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing restrictions reduced shelter space. Other supplies to ease outdoor living included sleeping bags,...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO