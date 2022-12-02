Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hereisoregon.com
Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn opening second location on MLK
Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn, a Portland tradition since 1932 and one of the original tenants of the Lloyd Center, is expanding with a new storefront at the site of the former Geneva’s Shear Perfection salon and barbershop. And don’t worry, Portlanders: The Lloyd Center location is staying put....
RSV and flu are on the rise, but masks aren’t coming back to Portland-area schools for now
School districts around Portland say they are keeping a close eye on public health guidelines, particularly as flu and RSV season hits its peak, pushing up occupancy in pediatric intensive care units across the metro area. But so far, none have decided to return to mandatory indoor masking for students...
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years
The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler may return all-but empty-handed from his effort to reel in millions of dollars from Multnomah County to help the city launch a series of large homeless campsites and force unsheltered people living on the streets into them. Last month, Wheeler asked outgoing Multnomah County Chair Deborah...
opb.org
Portland city officials avoid competitive process for gunshot detection pilot
Text messages between a Portland Police Bureau officer and a ShotSpotter representative suggest a cozy relationship helped pave the way for the city’s decision to pilot the gunshot detection technology. The mayor’s office is piecing together a proposal for city council’s consideration that would award a contract for the trial run to ShotSpotter. Emails indicate the city plans to forgo a competitive bidding process, despite a concerted effort by competitor EAGL Technology to be taken seriously by city officials.
kptv.com
Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it's all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
WWEEK
Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen Will Leave Downtown Portland This Month
A downtown Portland dining staple is departing its neighborhood, and leaving another hole in the central city. Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen will relocate to the east side of the Willamette River after 15 years in its home at 1038 SW Harvey Milk St. Owner and chef Ken Gordon told...
Cosmic Bliss will serve up both vegan and dairy ice cream in the Pearl District starting Thursday
There may be snow on the ground (in some parts of town), but that isn’t stopping Eugene-based Cosmic Bliss from opening its first ice cream shop on Thursday. Jeff Klein, the company’s general manager of scoop shops, isn’t concerned about the almost-winter opening. “At the end of...
County purchased 22,000+ tents for homeless
Multnomah County records are obtained in a federal lawsuit filed over homeless tents blocking sidewalks.What do you think? Take our survey. Create your own user feedback survey Multnomah County government purchased more than 22,000 tents and more than 69,000 tarps for the homeless over the past two years. Most have been distributed by the Joint Office of Homeless Services throughout the county at a cost of more than $2 million. The purchases were intended to help the homeless survive the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing restrictions reduced shelter space. Other supplies to ease outdoor living included sleeping bags,...
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Chronicle
Oregon Public Defender Shortage Leads to Cases Dropped for Alleged Child Beater, Robbers, DUI Drivers
The list of Multnomah County criminal cases dismissed this year because no public defenders were available to represent the accused is eye-opening, leaving victims awaiting justice that may never come:. A visibly swollen and bruised 11-year-old girl who told Fairview police she didn’t want to go home because her mother...
Readers respond: Spend campaign dollars on issues
The juxtaposition of two letters in the Nov. 27 Oregonian (“Readers respond: Johnson helped even without winning”; “Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on donations”) made me wonder how much we could achieve if the millions spent by the candidates was instead applied to solving the issues which animated their campaigns.
Portland on verge of setting homicide record in 2022
As leaders grapple with the growing violence in Portland, the city is on pace to set another record when it comes to homicides.
kptv.com
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Ryan’s policy advisor cites ‘moral conflict’ over mass housing, resigns
Commissioner Dan Ryan's former senior policy advisor resigned hours before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler on Oct. 21 unveiled a plan to build three campuses to house homeless individuals.
Portland housing board recommended tenant harassment ordinance; months later, activists say it’s stalled
Months after a city rental housing advisory board recommended Portland pursue anti-harassment protections for tenants, a renters rights group says it’s stalled in city Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office. The Portland Rental Services Commission’s proposed rules would ban landlords from making verbal or physical threats to tenants, asking or...
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1