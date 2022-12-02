ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

hereisoregon.com

Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn opening second location on MLK

Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn, a Portland tradition since 1932 and one of the original tenants of the Lloyd Center, is expanding with a new storefront at the site of the former Geneva’s Shear Perfection salon and barbershop. And don’t worry, Portlanders: The Lloyd Center location is staying put....
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years

The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland city officials avoid competitive process for gunshot detection pilot

Text messages between a Portland Police Bureau officer and a ShotSpotter representative suggest a cozy relationship helped pave the way for the city’s decision to pilot the gunshot detection technology. The mayor’s office is piecing together a proposal for city council’s consideration that would award a contract for the trial run to ShotSpotter. Emails indicate the city plans to forgo a competitive bidding process, despite a concerted effort by competitor EAGL Technology to be taken seriously by city officials.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

County purchased 22,000+ tents for homeless

Multnomah County records are obtained in a federal lawsuit filed over homeless tents blocking sidewalks.What do you think? Take our survey. Create your own user feedback survey Multnomah County government purchased more than 22,000 tents and more than 69,000 tarps for the homeless over the past two years. Most have been distributed by the Joint Office of Homeless Services throughout the county at a cost of more than $2 million. The purchases were intended to help the homeless survive the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing restrictions reduced shelter space. Other supplies to ease outdoor living included sleeping bags,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Spend campaign dollars on issues

The juxtaposition of two letters in the Nov. 27 Oregonian (“Readers respond: Johnson helped even without winning”; “Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on donations”) made me wonder how much we could achieve if the millions spent by the candidates was instead applied to solving the issues which animated their campaigns.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness

Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
HILLSBORO, OR
