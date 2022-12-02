Read full article on original website
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
CNBC
10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them
While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic. Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers...
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
The US is quietly asking major banks like JPMorgan and Citi to keep doing business with some Russian firms, report says
US officials asked major banks to maintain ties with Russian companies, Bloomberg reported. Its report said banks were asked to keep dealing with firms that are partly exempt from sanctions. JPMorgan and Citigroup were said to be those approached by the US government. US officials are quietly asking major banks...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
