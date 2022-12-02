Blazers president Dewayne Hankins discusses big vision for a revitalized Moda Center, Rose Quarter: Sports By Northwest podcast

The girls basketball season is getting underway, and it’s time to take a look at the Southwest Conference’s girls basketball teams. South Medford went 10-0 in the league last season, running away with the conference title. Sheldon has been retooling with a lot of athleticism, and the Southwest Conference is adding Willamette this year. The Wolverines won the Class 5A Midwestern League last season and took fourth at the state tournament. Can the Wolverines compete for a league title?

