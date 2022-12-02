Blazers president Dewayne Hankins discusses big vision for a revitalized Moda Center, Rose Quarter: Sports By Northwest podcast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Oregon Class 6A girls basketball 2022-23 season preview: Metro League to feature mammoth collision between Beaverton and Jesuit
The 2022-23 girls basketball season is getting going and it’s going to feature some serious battles. Few will be more difficult than the Metro League. The Metro League will again be a race between Beaverton and Jesuit in 2022-23. The Beavers are the reigning league and state champions. The Crusaders struggled in the postseason last year, but returned a large cast of players and added a Division I recruit.
Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn Nets guard as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not...
Portland Trail Blazers believe they are ‘in a good spot’ despite difficult stretch
The Portland Trail Blazers, through 24 games, have put forth two distinctly different levels of play. In the first 12 games, the Blazers rode the return of Damian Lillard and an improved defense to a 9-3 start. Over the next 12 games, however, the Blazers went 4-8, as Damian Lillard...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Recapping the Merritt Paulson news, Rhian Wilkinson’s resignation
It’s a rare occasion when a club-record signing isn’t the top story. It’s especially rare when it isn’t in the top two stories, and it’s not particularly close to the importance of either story above it. So it goes for those following the latest developments...
Big-dollar Brazilian signee Evander looks forward to ‘big opportunity’ with Portland Timbers
That’s what big-dollar Brazilian signee Evander has in mind when he arrives in Portland. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard makes strong return, helps get season back on track: ‘He was pretty crisp’
Damian Lillard entered Sunday night’s home game against Indiana with two primary objectives. He wanted to play well in his first game since missing the previous seven with a calf injury, and Lillard also wanted to exit the weekend with two victories to get the Trail Blazers back on track after losing eight of 10.
Portland Timbers sign Brazilian midfielder Evander in club-record transfer
The Portland Timbers have added a star in the midfield who could provide a significant boost to the team’s attack. Brazilian midfielder Evander da Silva Ferreira — known simply as Evander — signed with the Timbers Monday from Danish side FC Midtjylland. His arrival, which has been anticipated for months, comes with a club-record transfer fee of roughly $10 million, a team source told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Oregon Class 6A boys basketball 2022-23 season preview: Sherwood Bowmen attempt to extend their reign in the Pacific Conference
The 2022-23 boys basketball season is underway and the race for the Pacific Conference title should be competitive the Sherwood Bowmen look to capture their fifth consecutive conference championship. Look for Century and Liberty to push the Bowmen during the season. Here’s a preview of the Pacific Conference with teams...
Oregon Class 6A girls basketball 2022-23 season preview: South Medford remains the early favorite in Southwest Conference
The girls basketball season is getting underway, and it’s time to take a look at the Southwest Conference’s girls basketball teams. South Medford went 10-0 in the league last season, running away with the conference title. Sheldon has been retooling with a lot of athleticism, and the Southwest Conference is adding Willamette this year. The Wolverines won the Class 5A Midwestern League last season and took fourth at the state tournament. Can the Wolverines compete for a league title?
Oregon Class 6A girls basketball 2022-23 season preview: Clackamas and Barlow to lock horns in Mt. Hood Conference
The 2022-23 basketball season is here, and few conferences have as much firepower as the Mt. Hood Conference. Clackamas and Barlow each finished the league schedule last year with a 13-1 record, with the Cavaliers winning the tiebreaker.
Oregon Class 6A girls basketball 2022-23 season preview: Benson poised to repeat in Portland Interscholastic League
The girls basketball season is just getting underway, and the field is fully loaded in 2022. The Portland Interscholastic League ran through Benson again in the 2021-22 season, as the Techsters went undefeated in league play. Will any other teams, like Grant or Jefferson, be able to step up to Benson this season?
Damian Lillard scores 21 points in return, leads Trail Blazers to 116-100 win over Indiana Pacers: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard returned. The rest of the Portland Trail Blazers played at a high level despite coming off of a hard-fought victory Saturday night at Utah. And the result was a 116-100 win over Indiana Sunday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers used a 39-24 third quarter to build...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0