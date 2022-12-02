Two teens go on carjacking spree; shots fired near 162nd Avenue and Burnside RoadCarjacking spree Two teenagers attempted a carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30, in the 200 block of Northeast 167th Avenue. The two suspects stopped a silver 2020 Kia Optima by standing in the street and motioning like they needed to borrow a phone. One of the suspects pulled a silver-colored semi-auto handgun and attempted to carjack the driver, but the potential victim was able to drive away. Later that day two teenagers, described as the same from the earlier incident, carjacked a woman in the 400 block...

