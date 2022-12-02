Read full article on original website
Vanblindguy
4d ago
Why are we wasting tax dollars feeding and sheltering and providing medical care for people like this for the next 58 years?
shush
3d ago
all of the judges sediments are great, save for the last one. don't let it overly influence your lives negatively??? ummm yeah my guy, that's exactly WHY he's going to prison for life, cause no matter what help you get, it INFLUENCES everything about your future🥺
delidded core
3d ago
Portland is a sanctuary city and...often a sanctuary from the law. I'm almost surprised he was even prosecuted.
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Survivor of 'Jogger Rapist' speaks out against his release from prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — Richard Gilmore, a man who became known decades ago in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," is scheduled to be released from prison later this month. He'll be housed in Northwest Portland. Danielle Tudor, one of Gilmore's victims, believes he should walk out of prison as a...
Warrant issued for Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese’s arrest
A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.
kptv.com
MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman...
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
Wilsonville man pleads guilty to killing 91-year-old stepfather in 2021
A Wilsonville man on Monday admitted killing his 91-year-old stepfather, two days before he was set to face a jury trial. Jacob Matthew Nebeker, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Gilbert J. Gutjahr nearly two years ago. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
What happens when the Jogger Rapist is released from prison?
Because of his release classification, Richard Gillmore will not be listed on a public registry and people will not be notified if he moves into their neighborhood.
kptv.com
Man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to federal prison, Monday after police stopped him and his accomplice in a car with 12,000 fentanyl pills near Government Camp, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. Jeray Lashawn Jessie, age 32, is a former Portland...
‘Trauma is behind the gun and in front of the gun’: Portland mom searches for justice after losing teen son in shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A light snow fell in North Portland Sunday afternoon as Tylise Brown stood with her support group outside the Plaid Pantry along Marine Drive. “Today, Keion! Baby, we are staying right here in the mist!”. They shouted to the sky as they remembered Brown’s 19-year-old son,...
kptv.com
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers
The list of Multnomah County criminal cases dismissed this year because no public defenders were available to represent the accused is eye-opening, leaving victims awaiting justice that may never come:. A visibly swollen and bruised 11-year-old girl who told Fairview police she didn’t want to go home because her mother...
Crime Briefs - Teens carjack woman at gunpoint
Two teens go on carjacking spree; shots fired near 162nd Avenue and Burnside RoadCarjacking spree Two teenagers attempted a carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30, in the 200 block of Northeast 167th Avenue. The two suspects stopped a silver 2020 Kia Optima by standing in the street and motioning like they needed to borrow a phone. One of the suspects pulled a silver-colored semi-auto handgun and attempted to carjack the driver, but the potential victim was able to drive away. Later that day two teenagers, described as the same from the earlier incident, carjacked a woman in the 400 block...
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Eight arrested in Clackamas interagency child luring sting
Richard Mendez, 29, of Gresham in custody for alleged online sexual corruption of a child.A Gresham man was arrested as part of a major interagency undercover child sex luring sting in Clackamas County earlier this month. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Milwaukie Police Department hosted a team of law enforcement agencies, including the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police Department, to use a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Those decoy investigators did not engage with users on the site unless first contacted. Many potential suspects...
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Family outraged over grand jury decision, demands change
The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.
Portland police arrest suspect in Hazelwood murder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday that officers have arrested the suspect in a November shooting that left one man dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood. The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers responded to SE 122nd Avenue and SE Ash...
Milwaukie restaurant owner arrested in child sex-luring sting
Update: Ovation Bistro and Bar cuts ties with Sean Sexton following announcement of charges A chef and Milwaukie restaurant co-owner was among eight men arrested on Dec. 1 for felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for the child sex-luring sting. Public records show that Ovation Bistro and Bar co-owner Sean Brendan Sexton, 53, is a resident of Milwaukie, and as of Dec. 3, he was not in jail. Clackamas County court on Dec. 2 determined that he is not financially eligible...
kptv.com
Reward offered after mail carrier pepper-sprayed, robbed in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in North Portland last month. The robbery happened at about 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 20 near the intersection of...
KXL
Stolen Car Mission Netting Arrests, Recovering Vehicles
A stolen car mission resulted in 12 arrests and the recovery of six vehicles in East Portland on Friday night. Officers also confiscated 39 grams of meth and an illegal gun, while targeting cars that they thought were stolen. Lt. Norman Staples says they’ve started a new approach, in November...
kptv.com
Northeast Portland crash leaves driver dead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a driver dead in Northeast Portland Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the crash on Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 12th Avenue at 12:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into the power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.
