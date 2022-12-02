Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Wrong-way crash in Duxbury kills one
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver hit another car head on in Duxbury Tuesday night, state police said. Just after 9 p.m., a wrong way driver hit another car on Route 3 near exit 20. Officials immediately reported serious injuries, and later updated that one person had died. At...
capecod.com
Driver escapes injury as vehicle rolls on side
HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled over in Harwich. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Route 28 east of Route 124. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle was righted and towed. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Work van strikes utility pole in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, a work van struck a utility pole knocking it down on Old Yarmouth Road near Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. The driver of the Ford Tranist van was evaluated at the scene. Both Eversource and Comcast were notified to repair their equipment. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
whdh.com
Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle fully involved shed fire
FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire in Falmouth sometime after noon Monday. The shed on Martin Road was fully involved. Crews worked to quickly knock down the flames before they could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in...
WCAX
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lukas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
whdh.com
Fall River man arrested in ATV dragging that seriously injured officer
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident last month that left a 17-year veteran of the department seriously injured after being dragged by an ATV, officials said. Officers responding to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets around...
VIDEO: 2 Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes At Cape Cod Airpark
Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed at an airpark on Cape Cod, authorities said.Falmouth Police and Fire responded to the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Airpark Drive in East Falmouth on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2, Falmouth Fire Chief Tim Smith told Daily Voice. #…
capecod.com
Hyannis man arrested on fentanyl charges
HYANNIS – On Tuesday December 6, 2022, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 32 year old Richard Fraga of Hyannis was taken into custody on trafficking narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Patrol Force, Yarmouth Police Department, and Dennis Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Barnstable Police K-9 Yvonne was deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant the following was seized: 39 grams of fentanyl which included a large number of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 5 grams of MDA, and a sum of cash. Fraga was held on $1,000 bail at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday December 7, 2022.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
theweektoday.com
Tree falls on house in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER — A tree fell onto an occupied Rochester home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the tree was toppled by a vehicle. An Asplundh tree trimming truck crashed into a tree on County Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., causing the tree to fall onto the home. Representatives from Asplundh,...
capecod.com
Edgartown man charged with breaking and entering, placing occupant in fear
EDGARTOWN – On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM, Oak Bluffs Police responded to a Worcester Ave residence for a reported breaking and entering. According to the reporting person, an unknown male suspect entered his home wearing a mask/face covering while holding what was described as a police style baton. A second male remained outside the residence. The suspect reportedly demanded to know where another male party was and that male’s “Stuff.”
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
whdh.com
MBTA moves closer to connecting South Coast with Commuter Rail access
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is moving one step closer to connecting the South Coast with Commuter Rail access. Gov. Charlie Baker will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new Freetown station. The South Coast Rail project will provide service to southeastern Massachusetts for the...
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
whdh.com
Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder appears in Florida court
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple appeared in a Florida court Monday and waived his extradition hearing, meaning he will now be transported to Massachusetts. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battles early morning blaze near Gomes School; power outages
At approximately 4:30am, Saturday morning, New Bedford EMS, Fire, and Police Departments responded to multiple reports of a fire on South Second Street across from the Gomes Elementary School. Upon arrival, responders encountered a triple-decker tenement completely engulfed in flames. Crews began to battle the blaze to prevent the fire...
