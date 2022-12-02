Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
US stocks will retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023, and that sell-off along with 3 other factors will force the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, JPMorgan says
JPMorgan strategists expect US stocks to retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023. But later in the year, the Fed will signal a pivot that lifts the S&P 500 to 4,200 by the end of 2023, JPMorgan added. The investment bank reduced its 2023 S&P 500 EPS...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
The S&P 500 could plunge 20% within months as a recession ushers in a market correction, BofA says
History suggests stocks bottom out during a recession, not before. So BofA analysts warn the S&P 500 could drop as low as 3,240 by April 2023.
CNBC
S&P 500 and Nasdaq end Friday lower after November jobs report; indexes notch weekly gains
Stocks cut much of their earlier losses Friday as investors looked past hotter-than-expected labor data to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up just 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88 points after hitting a session low of more than 350 points down. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,071.70, rebounding from an earlier loss of 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also made up ground to end nearly 0.2% lower at 11,461.50 points. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 1.6% earlier in the day.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit
RIYADH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had its best month since 1998, but remains in bear market territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
NASDAQ
Australian shares gain on mining boost, cenbank decision in focus
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, as miners jumped on hopes that COVID-19 restrictions in China would be eased, with investors eyeing the central bank's policy meeting this week where they expect another interest rate hike of 25 basis points. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 0.3%...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
More Profit Taking Likely For Hong Kong Shares
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed almost 1,450 points or 7.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 18,675-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
3 Signs the Stock Market Outlook is Improving
“This week, we approach the one-year anniversary of the Fed announcing its intent to move from an accommodative to more restrictive policy, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, which is known as the date of its latest pivot. The SPX closed at 4,655 the day prior to this announcement. Since then, beginning in March, six rate hikes have occurred, and we are going into this week almost 14% below the index’s close one year ago…”
CNBC
Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates
The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
NASDAQ
Cboe Global Markets and Vipshop have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 5, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Cboe Global Markets CBOE as the Bull of the Day and Vipshop Holdings VIPS as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH, Hyatt Hotels Corp. H and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV.
Comments / 0