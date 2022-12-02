ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022

Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
CNBC

S&P 500 and Nasdaq end Friday lower after November jobs report; indexes notch weekly gains

Stocks cut much of their earlier losses Friday as investors looked past hotter-than-expected labor data to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up just 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88 points after hitting a session low of more than 350 points down. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,071.70, rebounding from an earlier loss of 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also made up ground to end nearly 0.2% lower at 11,461.50 points. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 1.6% earlier in the day.
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit

RIYADH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
NASDAQ

Australian shares gain on mining boost, cenbank decision in focus

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, as miners jumped on hopes that COVID-19 restrictions in China would be eased, with investors eyeing the central bank's policy meeting this week where they expect another interest rate hike of 25 basis points. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 0.3%...
NASDAQ

More Profit Taking Likely For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed almost 1,450 points or 7.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 18,675-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ

3 Signs the Stock Market Outlook is Improving

“This week, we approach the one-year anniversary of the Fed announcing its intent to move from an accommodative to more restrictive policy, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, which is known as the date of its latest pivot. The SPX closed at 4,655 the day prior to this announcement. Since then, beginning in March, six rate hikes have occurred, and we are going into this week almost 14% below the index’s close one year ago…”
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...

