Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Westmont Volleyball Eliminated in 2nd Tie-breaking Playoff Set at NAIA Nationals
Westmont College Volleyball never stopped fighting, but on Friday night in Sioux City the Warriors’ final season in the NAIA came to an end in the final Pool C tiebreaker. In the first of two one-set tiebreakers, the Warriors prevailed over the Bellevue Bruins by a score of 25-21, but in the final Pool C tiebreaker, Westmont fell to the Midland Warriors by a score of 25-20.
Noozhawk
Francisco Espinosa Wins Title in Dos Pueblos Wrestling Debut at Newbury Park Invite
Francisco Espinosa took first place in his weight class, leading the Dos Pueblos wrestling team to a sixth-place finish at the Newbury Park Invitational on Saturday. Espinosa won at 106 pounds to lead five place finishers for the Chargers in their season opener. Sam Ramos placed second at 145 pounds, Shaun Vague was third at 132, Sylis Penniman took third at 182 and Ivan Medina came in seventh at heavyweight.
Comments / 0