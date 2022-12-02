Westmont College Volleyball never stopped fighting, but on Friday night in Sioux City the Warriors’ final season in the NAIA came to an end in the final Pool C tiebreaker. In the first of two one-set tiebreakers, the Warriors prevailed over the Bellevue Bruins by a score of 25-21, but in the final Pool C tiebreaker, Westmont fell to the Midland Warriors by a score of 25-20.

2 DAYS AGO