Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
On Tuesday, Georgia voting ends in the runoff election for U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Polls in Georgia open at 7 p.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Ohio lawmakers are considering major changes in the way Ohioans vote in the future
Ohio lawmakers are debating a couple of bills to change election laws, including a potential adjustment to the early voting schedule and a voter photo identification requirement. Majority Republicans in the Ohio Legislature have long wanted some of the provisions in the legislation being considered but Democrats are against many...
Arizona will finally make its election results official today
Arizona is set to certify its midterm election results after officials in a rural, Republican-controlled county risked more than 47,000 people's votes by missing a legal deadline to certify them.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
DeWine likes idea to shift authority away from State Board of Education and into his office
The Ohio Senate is scheduled to take up a vote on a bill that would take power away from the non-partisan Ohio State Board of Education and give it to the governor’s office and legislature. The state board of education makes decisions about curriculum used in K-12 schools, determines...
Non-medical vaccine exemptions for school children on the rise in the Miami Valley
20 children have been hospitalized so far from a measles outbreak that started last month in Columbus–the vast majority of them are not vaccinated against the viral infection. Journalists at the Dayton Daily News have been looking into state data on school vaccine exemptions. They've found that in some...
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
WYSO Daily News Update: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Diversifying the Ranks - The Beavercreek Police Department is benefiting from a state-wide recruitment initiative that seeks to diversify the ranks. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports. Nursing Homes Seek Funding - The Ohio House has approved sending $615 million to nursing homes around the state as facilities struggle to stay...
Wright State University's new rural medicine program
In Ohio, 81 of the 88 counties have at least one primary care shortage area, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. These areas, called “health deserts,” occur twice as often in rural areas. A new program by Wright State University could help with this issue by training students to be rural primary care providers.
