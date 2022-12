With shiny ornaments and glistening snowflakes, the holidays are in Oakland and the Whoville pop-up bar is providing some Christmas spirits — literally. The Whoville pop-up bar, located in the Hilton Garden Inn on University Place, opened its doors on Friday to the public and with it lots of holiday cheers. “Whoville” refers to the setting of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” where the Grinch — a fictional character who hates Christmas — tries to steal the Christmas spirit from the residents of Whoville. The pop-up bar features curated Grinch-themed drinks in addition to Grinch-themed food as well. The pop-up event will last through Dec. 23.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO