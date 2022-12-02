Read full article on original website
Related
Apple has seen $165 billion in market value erased in less than a week as investors grow concerned about building iPhone shortages due to China Covid protests
"The reality is Apple is... at the mercy of China's zero Covid policy which remains a very frustrating situation," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Think That Apple Stock Could Tank? Here’s How To Profit
I have never been an outright Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bear. At most, I advocated for trimming the position in August 2020 and thought that investors might want to consider locking in some profits in December 2021. But this is not to say that I do not...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Apple Supplier Reportedly Sees Full Production Comeback At COVID-Hit China Plant By Early Jan
After some turbulent weeks, the COVID-hit China plant of a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier reportedly expects to return to 100% production levels around late December to early January. What Happened: Foxconn Technology and the local government are working closely on the recruitment drive after 20,000 employees, most of them...
Woonsocket Call
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
U.S. semiconductor producer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is trading at price levels not seen since 2016. While shares rallied after a strong earnings report, the guidance was exceptionally weak, but shares have managed to grind higher despite the warnings. The markets may have finally started to believe in the value of its heavy investments in future semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants. These are extremely costly and take up to five years to become fully operational. Intel is uniquely an actual American semiconductor maker which should carry a premium compared to other semiconductor companies that rely on outsourcing the production of their chips overseas. Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) and Global Foundries (NASDAQ: GFS) are the other two owners of fabs in the U.S.
Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
teslarati.com
Tesla bulls urge Musk comment amid claims of lower production, weak demand in China
Tesla China’s November numbers are nothing short of incredible, with the electric vehicle maker selling over 100,000 cars during the month. The news of the milestone, however, has been overshadowed by recent media reports alleging that Gigafactory Shanghai is reducing its output in December due to sluggish demand. With...
teslarati.com
Tesla China denies rumors of production cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai
Tesla China has denied rumors of potential production output cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai. The company’s China division officially stated that several media reports speculating that Tesla would cut production by as much as 20 percent in Shanghai were “untrue.”. Just hours before Tesla’s announcement of over 100,000 vehicle...
Apple Analyst Sees Mixed Reality Headset Delay In 2023, Shipments Below Market Estimates On This Factor
Apple Inc AAPL may delay the mass shipment of its mixed reality (MR) headset to the second half of 2023, said Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities. What Happened: Kuo made his observations based on his latest survey and share them in a Twitter thread Sunday. The Taiwan-based...
msn.com
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Apple Stock To Climb 40% or Sink 10%? What Wall Street Thinks
Should Apple stock climb 40% from here or dip 10% instead – or something else in between? Here is a look at Wall Street’s most extreme bullish and bearish cases for AAPL shares.
Apple Insider
Foxconn could resume full iPhone production by early January
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's majoriPhone supplier Foxconn says that it is getting production back to normal following COVID lockdown and workers rioting. Following China's severe COVID lockdown measures, and then rioting by some workers while others fled...
CNBC
iPhone maker Foxconn reports slump in revenue after unrest and Covid outbreak at key China plant
Foxconn said November revenue totaled 551.1 billion new Taiwan dollars ($14.7 billion), down more than 29% versus October and over 11% lower compared to Nov. 2021. The Taiwanese firm said the fall was due to "production gradually entering off-peak seasonality and a portion of shipments being impacted by the epidemic in Zhengzhou."
msn.com
Dow Drops Nearly 200 Points But Market Volatility Eases
US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as a drop in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares weighed on the Dow Jones index. Salesforce shares tumbled around 8.3% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 financial results and said Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. Traders also digested...
