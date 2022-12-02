ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Apple Maven

Think That Apple Stock Could Tank? Here’s How To Profit

I have never been an outright Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bear. At most, I advocated for trimming the position in August 2020 and thought that investors might want to consider locking in some profits in December 2021. But this is not to say that I do not...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Woonsocket Call

Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken

U.S. semiconductor producer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is trading at price levels not seen since 2016. While shares rallied after a strong earnings report, the guidance was exceptionally weak, but shares have managed to grind higher despite the warnings. The markets may have finally started to believe in the value of its heavy investments in future semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants. These are extremely costly and take up to five years to become fully operational. Intel is uniquely an actual American semiconductor maker which should carry a premium compared to other semiconductor companies that rely on outsourcing the production of their chips overseas. Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) and Global Foundries (NASDAQ: GFS) are the other two owners of fabs in the U.S.
TheStreet

Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
teslarati.com

Tesla bulls urge Musk comment amid claims of lower production, weak demand in China

Tesla China’s November numbers are nothing short of incredible, with the electric vehicle maker selling over 100,000 cars during the month. The news of the milestone, however, has been overshadowed by recent media reports alleging that Gigafactory Shanghai is reducing its output in December due to sluggish demand. With...
teslarati.com

Tesla China denies rumors of production cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai

Tesla China has denied rumors of potential production output cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai. The company’s China division officially stated that several media reports speculating that Tesla would cut production by as much as 20 percent in Shanghai were “untrue.”. Just hours before Tesla’s announcement of over 100,000 vehicle...
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Apple Insider

Foxconn could resume full iPhone production by early January

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's majoriPhone supplier Foxconn says that it is getting production back to normal following COVID lockdown and workers rioting. Following China's severe COVID lockdown measures, and then rioting by some workers while others fled...
msn.com

Dow Drops Nearly 200 Points But Market Volatility Eases

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as a drop in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares weighed on the Dow Jones index. Salesforce shares tumbled around 8.3% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 financial results and said Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. Traders also digested...

