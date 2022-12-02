Read full article on original website
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
Pakistan reveals its CBDC plans and Indonesia says the digital rupiah will operate in the Metaverse
According to a report released by local outlet Arab News, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enacted...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Foreign inflows in Indian equities jump in Nov as stocks hit new highs
BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian stocks worth 362.38 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) in November, marking the second best month of overseas inflows into equities this year, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd showed. The surge in inflows comes at a time when Indian...
Global lenders eye coordinated assistance for Sri Lanka - government
COLOMBO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global lenders including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the IMF are planning coordinated assistance to help Sri Lanka recover from its economic crisis, the government said on Tuesday. The island of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst financial...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal
Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation. The deal is expected to generate...
Ukraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 bln, topping pre-invasion level
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that the country had $27.95 billion in foreign reserves as of Dec. 1. That figure topped the $27.42 billion in state coffers on the morning of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the bank said in a statement.
Dollar little changed after previous day's jump; investors look to Fed next week
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was nearly unchanged against the euro and yen on Tuesday after strong gains the day before, with investors trying to position for next week's expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Australian dollar were down slightly. It rose...
Deutsche Bank's DWS to propose 1 bln euro special dividend in 2024
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank-owned (DBKGn.DE) fund manager DWS (DWSG.DE) on Tuesday said it would propose a dividend of up to 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in 2024, as the German company tries to move on from allegations that it misled investors over its green credentials. The announcement...
London stocks fall on fears about Fed's policy path
Dec 6 (Reuters) - London's main stock indexes fell on Tuesday, tracking a weak session on Wall Street after strong U.S. data fuelled fears about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.6%, marking its biggest percentage loss in over three weeks, while the...
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
U.S. Fed Reserve Board ends enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday said it is terminating an enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) over previous deficiencies in the bank's risk management and anti-money laundering compliance. IBK in 2016 agreed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and...
SEBA Bank and HashKey partner up to promote institutional crypto adoption in Hong Kong and Switzerland
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two firms, HashKey will become SEBA Bank's preferred digital...
Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of COVID curbs in China
Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, with miners leading the gains following an easing of China's COVID-19 restrictions, although worries about a slowing European economy weighed on the broader markets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.2%, with industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) climbing 1.1%...
FTX collapse prompts the Financial Stability Board to focus on crypto regulation
Most recently, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) – an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the...
Bank of Italy cautions against cuts to anti-poverty subsidies
ROME, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy's poorer households may struggle to get by as its right-wing government proceeds with plans to cut anti-poverty subsidies, a top central bank official warned on Monday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2023 budget will limit handouts under the so-called "citizens' income" next year ahead of...
Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record...
Crypto SWOT: Creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Fantom, rising 32.44%. The European Union (EU) should step up the monitoring of digital currencies to prevent a situation where crypto crises like the collapse of the FTX exchange can pose a systemic risk, an EU lawmaker said. The bloc has reached a preliminary agreement on its first major crypto regulation proposal, known as Markets in Crypto assets, which would address supervision of service providers, as well as consumer protection and environmental safeguards for crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, writes Bloomberg.
Bitcoin Dec. 6 daily chart alert - Recent pause not bearish
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Prices are now pausing but are still in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the very slight near-term technical advantage but need to show fresh power soon to keep it. Stay tuned right here!
