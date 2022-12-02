ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Garden glow lights up the Brookings community

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A KELOLAND garden has transformed into a magical holiday destination. Thousands of lights in multiple displays can be found throughout the McCrory Gardens. What started off as just 11 decorated Christmas trees has now grown into a large light show. A 24-foot tall Christmas tree is...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘People are very giving and sharing’ Match Day this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– With the rising cost of food, gas and other household items, a lot of families are turning to charities for help. One of the agencies seeing a significant increase in need is the Salvation Army. Brandon Harris is a first time bell ringer for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The story behind the Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes is a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man working in healthcare. He’s perhaps better known to the community, however, as the Christmas light map guy. Hayes and I were seated in a Sioux Falls coffee shop early Monday afternoon, and he began telling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Daniel Keller

As polished and professional as Ashley and Brittany like to be when they do the show in front of the camera every day, the truth is: There can be a lot of chaos going on behind the camera. And behind the camera is where you will find today’s Across the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Queen Bee Club jackpot continues to climb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit organization is entering its eleventh month. We first told you about the Queen Bee Club, Remedy Brewing Company’s take on Chase the Ace, in February. More than 40 weeks later, the number of cards is dwindling and the cash is piling up.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: Project Warm-Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures quickly turn frigid, one organization is working long hours to help keep children and their families warm. Long before the bell starts the day at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls, a group of fifth graders is making blankets. “One of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘The Christmas story, there’s nothing like it’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene. You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Calm Today; Active Weather Pattern Developing

Some light snow has developed this morning in far northern KELOLAND. We expect a break in the snow this afternoon, but more snow will arrive tonight in the far north. In fact, a quick trace to 2″ will be possible in an east-west band near the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City of Sioux Falls looking to hire lifeguards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already starting to hire lifeguards for the summer. There will be walk-in interviews at the Midco Aquatic Center throughout December. The first will be on December 19th from one to five p.m. Starting pay is $16 an hour.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shop with a cop this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to be more inclusive during the holidays

The holiday season is a time filled with celebrations, traditions and time spent with family and friends. And while for many of us, we live and work amongst people who practice the same traditions as we do, that can create a much less inclusive environment for everyone. Willette A. Capers...
KELOLAND TV

Seasonable Temperatures Ahead; Dry For Now

The work week forecast is starting off with a mix of rain and freezing rain south of Sioux Falls. Roads have been slick in spots, so be careful as you travel into NW IA. You can clearly see the radar trends are quickly exiting to the east. High temperatures reached...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Doctor encourages flu shots ahead of holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Flu is taking off sooner than normal this year. According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1,155 cases confirmed over the week of Thanksgiving. That’s nearly double the new cases from the week before. The yellow line...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4

Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to support survivors of suicide loss

This story involves information on death by suicide and suicide loss. Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Death by suicide is tough to deal with any point of the year, yet...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD

South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy