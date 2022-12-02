Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Garden glow lights up the Brookings community
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A KELOLAND garden has transformed into a magical holiday destination. Thousands of lights in multiple displays can be found throughout the McCrory Gardens. What started off as just 11 decorated Christmas trees has now grown into a large light show. A 24-foot tall Christmas tree is...
KELOLAND TV
‘People are very giving and sharing’ Match Day this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– With the rising cost of food, gas and other household items, a lot of families are turning to charities for help. One of the agencies seeing a significant increase in need is the Salvation Army. Brandon Harris is a first time bell ringer for the...
KELOLAND TV
The story behind the Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes is a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man working in healthcare. He’s perhaps better known to the community, however, as the Christmas light map guy. Hayes and I were seated in a Sioux Falls coffee shop early Monday afternoon, and he began telling...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Daniel Keller
As polished and professional as Ashley and Brittany like to be when they do the show in front of the camera every day, the truth is: There can be a lot of chaos going on behind the camera. And behind the camera is where you will find today’s Across the...
KELOLAND TV
Queen Bee Club jackpot continues to climb
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit organization is entering its eleventh month. We first told you about the Queen Bee Club, Remedy Brewing Company’s take on Chase the Ace, in February. More than 40 weeks later, the number of cards is dwindling and the cash is piling up.
KELOLAND TV
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: Project Warm-Up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures quickly turn frigid, one organization is working long hours to help keep children and their families warm. Long before the bell starts the day at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls, a group of fifth graders is making blankets. “One of...
KELOLAND TV
‘The Christmas story, there’s nothing like it’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene. You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern...
KELOLAND TV
Calm Today; Active Weather Pattern Developing
Some light snow has developed this morning in far northern KELOLAND. We expect a break in the snow this afternoon, but more snow will arrive tonight in the far north. In fact, a quick trace to 2″ will be possible in an east-west band near the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
‘We are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need. For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters. “We just try to do what we can...
KELOLAND TV
City of Sioux Falls looking to hire lifeguards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already starting to hire lifeguards for the summer. There will be walk-in interviews at the Midco Aquatic Center throughout December. The first will be on December 19th from one to five p.m. Starting pay is $16 an hour.
KELOLAND TV
Shop with a cop this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
KELOLAND TV
How to be more inclusive during the holidays
The holiday season is a time filled with celebrations, traditions and time spent with family and friends. And while for many of us, we live and work amongst people who practice the same traditions as we do, that can create a much less inclusive environment for everyone. Willette A. Capers...
KELOLAND TV
Seasonable Temperatures Ahead; Dry For Now
The work week forecast is starting off with a mix of rain and freezing rain south of Sioux Falls. Roads have been slick in spots, so be careful as you travel into NW IA. You can clearly see the radar trends are quickly exiting to the east. High temperatures reached...
KELOLAND TV
Doctor encourages flu shots ahead of holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Flu is taking off sooner than normal this year. According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1,155 cases confirmed over the week of Thanksgiving. That’s nearly double the new cases from the week before. The yellow line...
KELOLAND TV
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
KELOLAND TV
How to support survivors of suicide loss
This story involves information on death by suicide and suicide loss. Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Death by suicide is tough to deal with any point of the year, yet...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
Comments / 0