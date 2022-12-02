No. 3 UConn women’s basketball dropped its first game of the season Sunday afternoon after falling to the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 74-60. Azzi Fudd suffered an apparent right knee injury in the first half after Aaliyah Edwards fell into her after being fouled. She went into the locker room and eventually re-entered the game, though she did not play in the second half.

