Azzi Fudd to miss 3-6 weeks with knee injury
UConn women’s basketball guard Azzi Fudd will miss three to six weeks with a right knee injury, the team announced on Tuesday. The injury occurred in the first quarter of the Huskies’ loss to Notre Dame on Sunday. As Fudd went to shoot, Aaliyah Edwards was pushed and...
No. 3 UConn women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Notre Dame, 74-60
No. 3 UConn women’s basketball dropped its first game of the season Sunday afternoon after falling to the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 74-60. Azzi Fudd suffered an apparent right knee injury in the first half after Aaliyah Edwards fell into her after being fouled. She went into the locker room and eventually re-entered the game, though she did not play in the second half.
UConn football heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Marshall
UConn football received a sunny reward for its 2022 season: a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Reports of this news emerged Sunday afternoon before head coach Jim Mora officially told his team. The game will occur on Monday, December 19th, and will feature a matchup against the Marshall Thundering...
