Read full article on original website
Related
Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
sneakernews.com
Wolf Grey Leather Covers This Nike Dunk High For 2023
As we near the end of 2022, Jordan Brand has already begun putting the finishing touches on their roster of propositions for the the new year. Elsewhere, The Swoosh has been tooling its vast collection of lifestyle silhouettes for a disparate collection of offerings, including this greyscale Nike Dunk High.
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Wolters Kluwer software recognized as Product of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced its innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions was recognized as Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The Business Intelligent Group uses these awards annually to identify companies, products, and people leading their respective industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005158/en/ Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions wins Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business (Photo: Business Wire)
Dior and Denim Tears’s Tremaine Emory to Reveal Capsule Collection in Cairo
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones is teaming up with Denim Tears’s founder and creative director of Supreme Tremaine Emory, in the latest crossover between streetwear and luxury. Dior will reveal a...
Tiffany & Co. Just Unveiled a $40,000 Car-Shaped Clock Inspired by 1950s Vintage Racers
At the intersection of cars, horology and fine jewelry sits Tiffany’s Time for Speed collection. The new line of mechanical clocks, which was unveiled on Thursday, pairs the house’s centuries-long history of handcrafting trophies with its expertise in watchmaking and gemsetting. Carefully forged from aluminum, each clock is shaped like a 1950s race car and finished in a Tiffany Blue hue, of course. The tires on each 10-pound “car” are made from handsome black rubber and contrasted by stainless-steel spoked rims. At the front, the gleaming radiator grille sports a “T&CO” monogram, while the bonnet is emblazoned with a “5” in honor of...
Meet the Italian Footwear Company Making Shoes for Some of Menswear’s Coolest Brands
After teaming up with New Balance on a cobranded capsule centered on the 327 model, Charaf Tajer, the founder of hip London-based label Casablanca, sensed the potential of the footwear category and scouted a production partner. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo and Aimé Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis had similar experiences. Coincidentally, they all ran into Search N Design, an Italy-based shoe specialist, which has no production capacity of its own but proved reliable and flexible. Based in Civitanova Marche, Italy and with an expected turnover of €8.9 million in 2022, the company has built a formula securing competitive advantage despite having no manufacturing plants. Founded in 2016,...
This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023
Get the Cariuma shoes before they sell out.
todaynftnews.com
Facebook Parent Meta Re-Enters Policy Circles to Promote the Metaverse
This time they’re coming for the Metaverse with a comparatively less aggressive approach Last Friday, the company stated in a discussion that policymakers must establish fair rules for Web3 technologies as they’re in charge of encouraging innovation and keeping people safe. In order to emphasize the teamwork involved,...
Kiton Grows Business, Expands Retail Network
ARZANO, Italy – Much has been said and written about the Neapolitan sartorial tradition but the experience of walking through the Kiton manufacturing plant, less than five miles outside Naples, fully reflects the value of this heritage.More from WWDPhilosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023Etro Pre-Fall 2023 Using a hammer on a thin blade to create a slit which will become a buttonhole on a precious cashmere jacket requires mathematical precision or the entire swatch of fabric has to be discarded. The same can be said of stitching a breast pocket or shaping the curve of a lapel — all...
Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Says Working in Footwear Is the ‘Greatest Job in the World’ as He Accepts FN’s Retailer of the Year Award
Kith founder Ronnie Fieg took the stage at Cipriani South Street on Wednesday night to accept the Retailer of the Year award at this year’s FN Achievement Awards. The retail founder recounted his time in the FN archives last year pouring over old issues of the magazine from the 1990s — a time when Fieg was coming up in the industry. “Back in ’96 I was 13 and working in the stock room,” Fieg said. “It was then that I started to work with product from most of the brands that are being awarded here tonight. It was during my time in...
todaynftnews.com
The most relatable wearables collection in Decentraland-Woodies NFTs
The whole line of generative NFT wearables from Web3 entertainment business Woodies is now available as Linked Wearables in Decentraland. According to Richard Powazynski, co-founder of Woodies, owners can now see their Woodie as an animated figure in Decentraland. Because each Woodie is unique, each Woodie represents your individuality and...
People Spent $3M on Salehe Bembury Crocs on StockX in 2022 and Searches for the Puma MB.01 Increased Over 6,000%
StockX users were enamored with Salehe Bembury’s Crocs collaboration and NBA star LaMelo Ball this year. In its latest Big Facts report, StockX revealed some of the trends that defined 2022 on the marketplace. In the report, Ball was a mainstay, with a 6,008% increase in searches for his MB.01 on the platform in Q3 2022 over Q3 2021, and there was a 1,660% increase in the search of his name. Other shoes that were among the most searched on StockX for the aforementioned period include the New Balance 650 (807% increase) and the Birkenstock Boston (741%). In terms of trades, StockX stated...
hypebeast.com
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
theindustry.fashion
Browns launches exclusive Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ collection with special installation
Browns Brook Street has launched an exclusive 27-piece edit of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ cruise SS23 collection, with a dedicated installation in The Focus Room of the store. The collection includes a women’s black reversible shearling jacket priced at £6,250 and...
hypebeast.com
Triumph’s Moto-Inspired Menswear Makes a Return in FW22 Lifestyle Collection
In its Fall/Winter 2022 Lifestyle collection, British Motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles shares its premium collection, designed with new fabrics, colors and cuts to craft classic styles with a contemporary twist. This season builds on the core collection incorporating luxury leathers, heavyweight double-pique fabrics and premium selvedge denim to bring exclusive...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden announces partnership with Stripe to help trade NFTs conveniently
Magic Eden has partnered with Stripe to help the community trade NFTs conveniently and enhance the wallet experience. The first phase of integration will only extend support to SOL purchases in the United States. Users can begin purchasing crypto with a bank account or debit/credit card following their verification. In...
How streetwear brand Unless Collective aims to accomplish what brands like Nike and Adidas haven't — fully sustainable sneakers and apparel
Eric Liedtke and four Adidas veterans last year launched Unless Collective, which makes plant-based streetwear from natural materials like cotton.
hypebeast.com
The ASICS EX89 Debuts at Culture Cartel 2022
Basketball trainers from the late 1980s typically featured white bases, but the. GEL-EXTREME proved to be a style renegade by embracing bold color-blocking influenced by team jerseys. Today, its spiritual successor, the EX89, is updated with team-centric colorways once again, in addition to neutral renditions constructed with classic lifestyle materials.
Comments / 0