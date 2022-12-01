Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
DecentraLand Announces Its New Renting System
Dencetraland has come up with its news of renting land. The process is live, and it is a more secure and safe way of getting things done. Both the LAND owners and Tenants will benefit from this advanced new way. On the afternoon of December 6, DecentraIand announced its new...
P2E gaming platform Axie Infinity spearheads metaverse; NFT tokens surged significantly
Given the fact that the crypto market is recovering, tokens related to the metaverse and NFT in AXS, Apecoin, Sandbox, and others have benefitted the most. Tokens such as Axie Infinity, Flow, Sandbox, and Apecoin have noted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity was the coin that...
Y00ts NFT Collections Gains Popularity, Close to Bored Apes and CryptoPunks
Y00ts NFT collection ranks among the 3 best works of NFT sales. While CrptoPunks still dominates the list, Y00ts has a significant place in the selling. This has resulted in a Price hike in the NFT artwork collections. According to the latest NFT sales Highlights of November 29th and December...
Australian crypto exchange “Swyftx” lays off 40% staff to prepare against worst-case scenario
Swyftx, Australian crypto exchange, has laid off its 90 staff members as a result of the FTX crash besides a likely collapse in trading volume worldwide in 2023. Alex Harper, Swyftx co-CEO, shared the news on December 5 through a statement mentioning that even though the firm is not exposed to FTX, it is not safe from the collapse over the bankrupt exchange.
Magic Eden announces partnership with Stripe to help trade NFTs conveniently
Magic Eden has partnered with Stripe to help the community trade NFTs conveniently and enhance the wallet experience. The first phase of integration will only extend support to SOL purchases in the United States. Users can begin purchasing crypto with a bank account or debit/credit card following their verification. In...
BinaryX Token BNX crashes down from $175
BinaryX Token BNX crashes down from $175. Its all-time high price was $175. Majority of the dip has taken place in the last 24 hours. An investment, BinaryX Token BNX, a blockchain game, by Binance Labs has recently crashed from its all-time-high point of $175. This dip in the amount has taken place in the last 10 days, with about 50% of its dip taking place in the past 24 hours.
Facebook Parent Meta Re-Enters Policy Circles to Promote the Metaverse
This time they’re coming for the Metaverse with a comparatively less aggressive approach Last Friday, the company stated in a discussion that policymakers must establish fair rules for Web3 technologies as they’re in charge of encouraging innovation and keeping people safe. In order to emphasize the teamwork involved,...
