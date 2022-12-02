Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Ethereum-based operator filter is made available by the OpenSea team
According to the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, changes on the EVN chains for various blockchains have gone live, and developers must use the Operator Filter on Ethereum to enforce their fees. According to the new regulation that OpenSea adopted, every project that starts on these chains before January 2 of...
todaynftnews.com
Theta Metachain, the blockchain architecture invented for Web3-oriented media and entertainment organizations
Theta blockchain’s new beginning has started with the release of Metachain, the blockchain architecture established for Media and Entertainment organizations that are interested in moving into the Web3 ecosystem. The transformation will enable Theta blockchain to get the high transaction throughput, modification and dependability required for prominent media and entertainment organizations so as to take their users on-chain.
todaynftnews.com
NFT Revolution Will Be Driven by Ledger’s Curated Art Collection
The Ledger NFT Art Collection was unveiled during Art Basel Miami and consists of a constantly expanding collection of NFT artworks that have been selected by the organization’s chief of staff Jean-Michel Pailhon. Ledger will curate the collection to include both the most talented painters as well as budding...
nftevening.com
Unstoppable Domains Launches Its Answer To POAP: Relic NFT Smart Tickets
Unstoppable Domains, in partnership with Relic Tickets, the blockchain-based ticketing solution, is making it possible to show proof of attendance with Relic NFT Smart Tickets. Now owners can showcase digital badges of events they attended on their Unstoppable Domains profile through the Relic mobile app. Here’s what you should know about the new way of embracing experiences:
todaynftnews.com
The most relatable wearables collection in Decentraland-Woodies NFTs
The whole line of generative NFT wearables from Web3 entertainment business Woodies is now available as Linked Wearables in Decentraland. According to Richard Powazynski, co-founder of Woodies, owners can now see their Woodie as an animated figure in Decentraland. Because each Woodie is unique, each Woodie represents your individuality and...
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs unveils a new NFT called Punk 305 at ICA Miami
Yuga Labs is unveiling a new NFT called Punk 305 at ICA Miami. This NFT is called Virtual Lady. It was introduced along with Andy Warhol’s iconic American Lady. Yuga Labs is unveiling a new NFT called Punk 305 at ICA Miami, Miami’s home for the most innovative art of the time. Addressed as the virtual lady, the crypto punks NFT, along with her VIP plus one Andy Warhol’s iconic “American Lady”, was also introduced.
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden announces partnership with Stripe to help trade NFTs conveniently
Magic Eden has partnered with Stripe to help the community trade NFTs conveniently and enhance the wallet experience. The first phase of integration will only extend support to SOL purchases in the United States. Users can begin purchasing crypto with a bank account or debit/credit card following their verification. In...
Benzinga
xHashtag Launches .SOUL Names for Web3 Identity on Ethereum
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - xHashtag recently announced the launch of Soul Names, a Web3 domain name to showcase all the reputation credentials accumulated across Web3 in one single place. The new offering allows users to map a .SOUL domain name consisting of commonly used words, phrases, and terms to a crypto wallet address. For each .SOUL domain, xHashtag automatically spins up a verifiable digital CV that aggregates all the Web3 credentials claimed in the form of Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), and showcases it on a simple-to-understand webpage called SoulPage. SoulPages are accessible through any browser without any additional plugin through the .soul.page DNS gateway, so if a user has purchased example.soul domain, the associated SoulPage can be accessed by navigating to example.soul.page.
icytales.com
Want a Cool Video? Wave.Video has All the Tools You Need for Efficient and Easy Online Video Editing.
Want a cool video? Make it feasible with wave.Video editor online!. Even if you are a novice, you can be an excellent online video editor in no time by using wave.video editor tool. How is this possible? Today, there is a free online video editor like wave.video software that is easy to use and well-designed for both beginners and professionals.
todaynftnews.com
84% of people would purchase an NFT backed by a physical item: Dibbs’ report
The inaugural NFT Opinion Report, published today by Dibbs, the world’s gateway to Web3, polled hundreds of NFT adopters to assess customer sentiment about NFTs both now and in the future. Dibbs is ideally situated to tap the highly engaged users of its marketplace in a largely pseudonymous industry...
techaiapp.com
‘Indie App Santa’ returns, this year offering 40 deals on free and discounted iPhone apps • TechCrunch
The deals are starting today, Dec. 1, 2022 and will run through Jan. 10, 2023. It’s sort of like a month-long Black Friday event, but only for indie apps. While typically TechCrunch doesn’t typically write about sales or promotions, this one is worth checking out as it inevitably turns up some undiscovered gems and helps support the indie app developer community.
todaynftnews.com
Meta and Superblue joining hands at Art Basel in Miami to launch a food-tasting experience
Meta and Superblue are joining hands to launch a food-tasting experience that utilizes virtual reality headsets. Participants will revealingly don Meta Quest 2 headsets in order to see the flavors and textures of the food rendered in VR. The experience will be taking place between November 28 and December 4...
nftevening.com
Toys R Us is set to release an NFT collection plus other Web3 experiences
Toys R Us, the iconic toy retailer, is releasing an NFT collection on the Solana Blockchain powered by Anybodies. On December 9, 2022, the 10,000-piece collection based on the brand mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, will come to life on Magic Eden. The collaboration will also take you on a phygital journey mechanized by the blockchain. Here’s what you should know about the Toys R Us’ utility-filled collection and its future in Web3:
CNET
How to Design Holiday Cards Using an iPad
Apple's Keynote app can be used for more than just making presentations. It's also a great way to design your own animated holiday greeting cards directly from your iPad. All you have to do is create a single slide, decorate it with your desired holiday imagery and export it when you're finished.
The Verge
Epic’s free app that turns real-life items into 3D models is available now on iOS
Epic Games’ RealityScan app, which lets you scan real-life objects and turn them into 3D models for video games or other projects, is now officially available on iOS as a free download after an initial limited beta launch in April. The app could be a handy tool to recreate objects from the world around you without having to build them on your own from scratch.
