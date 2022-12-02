New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - xHashtag recently announced the launch of Soul Names, a Web3 domain name to showcase all the reputation credentials accumulated across Web3 in one single place. The new offering allows users to map a .SOUL domain name consisting of commonly used words, phrases, and terms to a crypto wallet address. For each .SOUL domain, xHashtag automatically spins up a verifiable digital CV that aggregates all the Web3 credentials claimed in the form of Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), and showcases it on a simple-to-understand webpage called SoulPage. SoulPages are accessible through any browser without any additional plugin through the .soul.page DNS gateway, so if a user has purchased example.soul domain, the associated SoulPage can be accessed by navigating to example.soul.page.

