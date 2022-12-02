ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Notable NH Deaths: Former Dartmouth Trustee and Former Music Educator of the Year

By Staff Report
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Man Behind Berlin Greenhouse Project Indicted for Voting Twice in 2016 General Election

CONCORD – The businessman who is building a commercial greenhouse complex in Berlin has been charged with voting twice in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Richard Rosen, 83, of Belmont, Mass., and Holderness, N.H., has been indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.
BERLIN, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Is Not About To Knuckle Under On Primary

Back in the 1960s the cry “Hell no, we won’t go” echoed off the ivy-covered walls of universities and colleges during anti-war demonstrations. Today Democratic office holders, officials, activists and party members are yelling “Hell no, we won’t go” to the Democratic National Committee over a decision to change the dates for its presidential selection process.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free New Hampshire: Seeing a Faraway Place Through New Eyes

Michael Davidow will be featured on Bev Stoddart’s new Zoom event The First Line Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. More information here. We left home for Thanksgiving this year, to a faraway city. We had not been to this place in a long while, not since our son was born. With him along for the ride this time, though, I was able to see it through new eyes. They say that’s one of the wonderful things about having children: you get to see the world again as if it were brand new. They say it, because they’ve forgotten what it’s like.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

ISO New England Officials Say Electricity Disruptions Could Result from Cold Snap

CONCORD — The New England regional electric system operator does not believe rolling blackouts will occur unless there is a prolonged cold snap this winter. Independent System Operator (ISO) New England officials said today they believe longer range energy forecasting and conservation efforts will allow the electric system to operate this winter without service disruptions.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Educators Take Advantage of Math Training

CONCORD, NH (Nov. 30, 2022) — More than 300 educators within 34 school districts throughout the state recently completed hands-on mathematics training, which is designed to build teacher assessment literacy and a stronger background in mathematics learning progressions and formative assessment practices. “This interactive training has become an important...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

InDepthNH.org Celebrates GivingNewsDay Today

We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers and supporters to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and we want you to be a part of it.
BARRINGTON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Budget Hearings Reveal Shortage of State Workers as a Common Theme

CONCORD – The state is not paying competitive wages, resulting in what state department heads are testifying is an all-time high in job vacancy rates. As the new state budgets for 2024 and 2025 are being crafted, the state needs to worry about the impact on services going forward if they are to have such high work vacancy rates, department heads told officials at the Governor’s Agency Budget Hearings Tuesday.
Community Policy