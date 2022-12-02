Notable NH Deaths: Former Dartmouth Trustee and Former Music Educator of the Year

Read full article on original website
Two New Hampshire Students Selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program
CONCORD, NH (Dec. 5, 2022) — Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut today announced the selection of two New Hampshire students to participate in the 61st Annual U.S. Senate Youth Program – Morgan Casey of Bishop Brady High School in Concord and Madeline Waters of Keene High School. They were...
NH Ski Areas Touting ‘Edgier’ Experiences
MANCHESTER – New Hampshire Tourism Director Lori Harnois told members of the state’s ski industry to prepare for a busy winter season with more visitors and spending expected. Attending the winter kickoff event for Ski NH at the base lodge for McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Friday night,...
Man Behind Berlin Greenhouse Project Indicted for Voting Twice in 2016 General Election
CONCORD – The businessman who is building a commercial greenhouse complex in Berlin has been charged with voting twice in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Richard Rosen, 83, of Belmont, Mass., and Holderness, N.H., has been indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.
New Hampshire Is Not About To Knuckle Under On Primary
Back in the 1960s the cry “Hell no, we won’t go” echoed off the ivy-covered walls of universities and colleges during anti-war demonstrations. Today Democratic office holders, officials, activists and party members are yelling “Hell no, we won’t go” to the Democratic National Committee over a decision to change the dates for its presidential selection process.
Agriculture Commissioner Jasper Gets a Grilling at Rare Renomination Hearing
CONCORD – Shawn Jasper of Hudson, the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture Markets and Food, responded to complaints about his work since taking over in December of 2017 at a hearing on his re-nomination Thursday. The former powerful Republican Speaker of the New Hampshire House, recently renominated...
Radio Free New Hampshire: Seeing a Faraway Place Through New Eyes
Michael Davidow will be featured on Bev Stoddart’s new Zoom event The First Line Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. More information here. We left home for Thanksgiving this year, to a faraway city. We had not been to this place in a long while, not since our son was born. With him along for the ride this time, though, I was able to see it through new eyes. They say that’s one of the wonderful things about having children: you get to see the world again as if it were brand new. They say it, because they’ve forgotten what it’s like.
ISO New England Officials Say Electricity Disruptions Could Result from Cold Snap
CONCORD — The New England regional electric system operator does not believe rolling blackouts will occur unless there is a prolonged cold snap this winter. Independent System Operator (ISO) New England officials said today they believe longer range energy forecasting and conservation efforts will allow the electric system to operate this winter without service disruptions.
Biden Asks DNC To Make NH Primary Second With Nevada, But NH Dems Insist It Will Be First
President Joe Biden has asked the Democratic National Committee to make New Hampshire and Nevada Presidential primary elections the same day, one week after South Carolina’s, according to a Washington Post report. The Post quoted Democrats who were briefed on the plan and said the plan to remake the...
Ratepayers Stage a Ballroom Coup
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Ten years ago, federal regulators decided to buy into a big batch of...
NH Secrets, Legends and Lore: ‘The Freedom To Take Calculated Risks’
“The freedom to take calculated risks, in business, love, or whitewater, is one of the most cherished prerogatives of a free people. I don’t try to discourage knowledgeable people from willingly assuming risks; but I do work to educate inexperienced paddlers so they don’t get into trouble inadvertently.”
Weaver Nomination for Acting Head of DHHS Backed By Many at Hearing
CONCORD – For the most vulnerable in the state who need its services, a new leader may be emerging from within, at least for the next year, as the head of the state Department of Health and Human Services. A public hearing was held Thursday for Lori Weaver, the...
Op-Ed: Fiscal Committee Must Pass $40M for Broadband to Unserved Communities
To the New Hampshire legislative Fiscal Committee,. We representatives of the undersigned towns were very troubled to see you tabled an item to accept $40 million in federal funding to build broadband to unserved and underserved areas in our State during your meeting on November 18, 2022. The unserved residents...
Freshman Orientation Is On at the State House
CONCORD – It was the first day of orientation for about 110 new members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The newly elected representatives to the 400-seat chamber got a guided tour of the historic chambers from the staff of the State House Visitors Center. For Lisa Mazur,...
Educators Take Advantage of Math Training
CONCORD, NH (Nov. 30, 2022) — More than 300 educators within 34 school districts throughout the state recently completed hands-on mathematics training, which is designed to build teacher assessment literacy and a stronger background in mathematics learning progressions and formative assessment practices. “This interactive training has become an important...
InDepthNH.org Celebrates GivingNewsDay Today
We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers and supporters to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and we want you to be a part of it.
Orphans of Veterans Receive Scholarships
The New Hampshire Department of Education recently issued two, $2,500 checks to assist orphans of veterans with their college expenses. The scholarships are part of the Orphans of Veterans program that helps war orphans offset the cost of college for items such as books and supplies. This year’s recipients are:
No Change in House Winners After Ballot Law Commission Meets
CONCORD – After the state Ballot Law Commission met Monday, there were no material changes in the winners and losers for state House seats from the recent recounts with Republicans holding a 201-198 majority with one tie race still to be determined, likely by the legislature, for Rochester’s Ward 4.
Mentally Ill Inmate’s Death Shines Harsh Light on Department of Corrections
CONCORD – It took almost five years for portions of the investigation into the death of state prison inmate Phillip Borcuk to be released, but what has been made public shows it may have been compromised from the start by Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks. Borcuk, 34, a mentally ill...
AG Investigates 2 Adult Deaths in New London
Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and New London Police Chief Emily Cobbannounce that authorities are investigating the untimely deaths of two adults at a residence in New London, New Hampshire. The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no current indication that the public is...
Budget Hearings Reveal Shortage of State Workers as a Common Theme
CONCORD – The state is not paying competitive wages, resulting in what state department heads are testifying is an all-time high in job vacancy rates. As the new state budgets for 2024 and 2025 are being crafted, the state needs to worry about the impact on services going forward if they are to have such high work vacancy rates, department heads told officials at the Governor’s Agency Budget Hearings Tuesday.
