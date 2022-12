In an effort to “improve community relationships,” the Auburn Police Department is expanding its communication efforts by implementing the new SPIDR Tech platform. Beginning on Dec. 6, the platform will reportedly enable the department to send fully automated follow-up messages to victims of crimes and 911 callers. The Auburn Police Department says the platform will also allow the agency to better collect feedback, and in turn will help the department improve its customer service.

