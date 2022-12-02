Read full article on original website
Republicans launch probe of Biden energy policies
House Oversight and Reform ranking member James Comer assailed President Joe Biden’s energy policies on Sunday and launched a wide-ranging investigation of several federal agencies. The Kentucky Republican, who is poised to take the gavel in January, accused the administration of abusing the strategic oil reserves. He also said...
Lawmakers await revamped permitting bill
Lawmakers are bracing for a revamped version of Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul while congressional leaders continue to negotiate a deal with the West Virginia Democrat. Manchin confirmed Monday that he has been working on changes to the draft permitting reform legislation he first circulated in September. Democratic leaders...
Student debt relief brings ‘major questions’ back to SCOTUS
A brewing Supreme Court battle over student debt relief could offer the justices their next chance to define which federal policies are vulnerable to legal challenges like the one that killed the Obama administration’s landmark power plant emissions rule. In a short order Thursday, the justices granted the Biden...
Climate foes push Great Reset conspiracy theory
People being forced to eat bugs. Confiscated cars. Cities going dark as electric lights are turned off. Climate lockdowns. Welcome to the conspiratorial world of the “Great Reset” theory. Its followers claim that government officials want to impose draconian lockdowns similar to the worst days of Covid-19 in...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
‘Buy America’ timeline threatens to delay EV charger network
Construction of a national web of electric vehicle charging stations could be delayed if the Biden administration enforces a January deadline to manufacture the chargers domestically, according to industry officials who are racing to build the network. State transportation agencies, along with manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers, say...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
EPA has a new climate fund. Who should control the money?
A $27 billion EPA fund meant to curb planet-warming emissions should be used to support climate projects in disadvantaged areas — and use an existing network of financiers to do so, say community development advocates and green groups. At issue is the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a key provision...
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
Pelosi pitches Dems on permitting as progressives rage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pitched Democrats on Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul during a caucus meeting Tuesday morning, according to lawmakers who were in the room. It’s a sign of leadership’s continued insistence on including the issue in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, as negotiators wade through riders to the must-pass bill they hope to vote on this week.
McMorris Rodgers’ journey to the Energy and Commerce gavel
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Cathy McMorris Rodgers peered over the Lower Granite Dam here this August as tens of thousands of gallons of Snake River water roared like a locomotive over its spillway gates. She had some concerns. “That’s a lot of gold flying over that dam,” the top...
Ukraine news – live: Sirens heard at Russian airfield as Zelensky visits troops on war’s toughest front
Air raid sirens went off at a Russian airfield in Engels late last night as Moscow remained on alert, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia’s air space with attacks on two bases.The sirens were sounded on the territory of a military unit and "there is no threat to civilian infrastructure," said Engels district’s top official Yevgeny Shpolsky, reported Russian state news agency TASS.A third Russian airfield was attacked on Tuesday and set ablaze by a drone strike. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but widely celebrated the attack which appears to have exposed the vulnerability of Russia’s air...
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
EPA takes environmental justice push to coal country
EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday expanded his environmental justice push to coal country with a trip to a rural, Trump-loving town in West Virginia long plagued by serious water problems. Regan is in McDowell County — population 20,000 — to highlight defective sewer systems and dilapidated plumbing in Appalachia....
