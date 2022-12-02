ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VOICE of the Valley

Maple Valley’s Tree Lighting Rescheduled From Last Week

Llighting the tree and celebrating Hometown Holidays would have been magical last week with the snow, the City has decided to postpone the event due to the icy conditions on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. For the safety and benefit of our community, the City has moved their annual Hometown...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KING-5

'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Animal Shelter Looking To Adopt Lots Of Cats And Dogs During The Holidays

Word in from the Everett Animal Shelter that they hope to find homes for an abundance of shelter animals during the Holidays. Here’s more. We’re looking to get as many cats and dogs as we can into homes this holiday season! For the entire month of December, we’re reducing our adoption fees on adult dogs and cats in hopes of finding them all new ho-ho-homes for the holidays.
EVERETT, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
SEATTLE, WA
koamnewsnow.com

Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving...
BREMERTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Burien

A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Burien Monday. Yamilery Perez-Deveraux was last seen near 14th Ave SW in Burien Dec. 5. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
BURIEN, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Respond to Centralia House Engulfed in Flames Sunday

A woman estimated to be around 40 years old was taken from the scene and kept under observation for smoke inhalation as responders fought back a house fire in the 1000 block of West Main Street behind the Possibilities Pregnancy Center in Centralia Sunday morning. At about 11:20 a.m., the...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy