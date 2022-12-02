Word in from the Everett Animal Shelter that they hope to find homes for an abundance of shelter animals during the Holidays. Here’s more. We’re looking to get as many cats and dogs as we can into homes this holiday season! For the entire month of December, we’re reducing our adoption fees on adult dogs and cats in hopes of finding them all new ho-ho-homes for the holidays.

EVERETT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO