WTAP
Obituary: Scarlett, Linda Marie
Linda Marie Scarlett, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2022, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 16, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, Linda was a graduate of Belpre High School and retired in 2004 as a secretary from the Laborers’ Union Local 1085 in Parkersburg, WV. She was affiliated with the local union for approximately 40 years.
WTAP
Obituary: Fazio, Joan Louise
Joan Louise Fazio, 81, of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941, in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
WTAP
Obituary: Kelley, James (Jim) Woodrow
James (Jim) Woodrow Kelley, 81, of Waterford, OH, passed away at MMH Belpre on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after an extended battle with IPF. He was born on November 30, 1941, a week before Pearl Harbor, to the late Rev. James John Kelley and Mildred Irene (Ball) Kelley in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean (Spung) Kelley, whom he married in October 1962.
WTAP
Obituary: Dotson, Al
Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson. Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College, as...
WTAP
Obituary: Krupinski, David (Dave) Edward Louis
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on November 27th, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
WTAP
Obituary: Roman Jr., Ronald Paul
Ronald Paul Roman Jr., 58, of Parkersburg, passed away November 26, 2022, in Mount Olive, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Casto, Robert Eugene
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion). Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
WTAP
Obituary: LaFollette, Kenneth “Kenny” A.
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. He was born August 15, 1959, in Cambridge, OH, a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH, the late John Ronald LaFollette. He owned and operated LaFollette’s...
WTAP
Obituary: Mulinex, Lenora Ruth (Whipkey)
Lenora Ruth (Whipkey) Mulinex, 80, of Marietta, OH. Went to be with the Lord from Williamson Medical Center on December 1, 2022. She was born in Marietta, OH January 16, 1942, a daughter of the late Alva Francis Whipkey and Freda Virginia (Ayres) Whipkey. Lenora was a member of the...
WTAP
Obituary: McFee, Virginia Beth
Virginia Beth “Jenny” McFee, 67, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late John and Roxie Burdette Buskirk, she was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School with the class of 1973. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McFee, a brother Mike Buskirk and two sisters, Sheila Fleak and Mary Anderson.
WTAP
Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.
Carolyn S. Dodrill, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 04, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena Jackson Conaway Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Dodrill, Step-grandson Chandler Dodrill, and her sister, Lois J Flannigan.
WTAP
Obituary: Martin, David Jonathan
David Jonathan Martin, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 2, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Scott, Joyce A.
Joyce A. Scott, 74, of Marietta, passed away on December 02, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 22, 1948, to the late Raymond and Peggy(Webb) Salster. She had been at the Arbors at Marietta for the past few years. Those she left to cherish her memory...
WTAP
Obituary: McAuley, William “Bill”
William “Bill” McAuley, age 61, of Lewisville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Marietta, OH, following a lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis. He was born November 14, 1961, in Marietta, OH, a son of Frank (Carol) McAuley Jr. of Marietta and the late Sara Kay Bruce Stewart.
WTAP
Obituary: Snider, Paul Wayne
Paul Wayne Snider, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on June 14, 1939, the son of the late Albert Ferrell and Zella Snider. He retired from Walker Cat following 30 years of service. In...
WTAP
Obituary: Starkey, Evelyn Virginia Kirsch
Evelyn Virginia Kirsch Starkey, 96, of Vienna, West Virginia, went peacefully to meet her Lord on December 2, 2022, after a lengthy residence at Stonerise Parkersburg. She was born in Vienna on July 30, 1926, in Vienna, WV, the older daughter of the late Joseph William and Lyda Louise Parsons Kirsch. She graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of January 1944.
WTAP
Obituary: Swick, Sylvia Lucille
Sylvia Lucille Swick, 95, of Mineral Wells, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center, Elizabeth, WV. She was born January 21, 1927, in Roane Co., WV, the daughter of Marvin and Cleo Perkins Rader. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Sylvia was...
WTAP
Obituary: Hopkins, Sarah Lou
Sarah Lou Hopkins, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on May 17th in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late William Douglas Mossburg and Ruth Hayhurst Mossburg of West Union, WV. She was a 1961 graduate of Doddridge County High School. She...
WTAP
Marietta AMVETS will host Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Putnam St. bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday evening Marietta AMVETS will shut down the Putnam St. bridge from 4:45-6 p.m. They will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony to honor those who were lost in the Pearl Harbor attack. In Parkersburg a similar ceremony will be held on December 7 at...
WTAP
Marietta angel tree program sees no significant decrease in donations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Marietta the angel tree program is coming to an end. All angel tree donations must be in by December 9. Major Rosemary Hughes says despite inflation and other economic factors they have seen little to no difference in donations compared to years past. Hughes added...
