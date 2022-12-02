California man arrested months after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition.

According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street to a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the female victim suffering from several severe stab sounds.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim’s son, Pascual Carlos, as the suspect, but he was not in the home. The victim was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Carlos, and a search spanning multiple counties ensued. A few months after the stabbing, on Nov. 27, Carlos was reportedly located in San Diego County.

The Sheriff’s Office said Carlos was arrested and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for attempted murder. He remains held on $1 million bail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim is still recovering from her injuries.

