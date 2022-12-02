ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!

Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
abc12.com

75-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on M-24 in Lapeer County

NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 75-year-old man died after he was hit while crossing M-24 on foot in North Branch over the weekend. Gerald Avery of Clarkston parked at a retail plaza on the east side of M-24 south of Burnside Road on Saturday while he visited a residence on the west side. Around 7:15 p.m., he left the house and was walking back across M-24 to his vehicle.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Schaefer Highway closed near Butler Road for fatal crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A stretch of Schaefer Highway is closed in Dearborn for a fatal crash Friday. Both sides of the road are closed between Butler and Mellon, which is where the road crosses the Rouge River. The crash involved at least two passenger vehicles, a semi-truck, and a flatbed truck.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy