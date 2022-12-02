Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a possibility of winter weather action late this week, with snow
Most of this week looks fairly quiet on Michigan’s weather front. As we get toward the end of the work week we could have an accumulating snow. While it doesn’t look like a major snowstorm, most modeling is showing a weather system here Friday into early Saturday. The most accurate model puts about the southern half of Lower Michigan in the accumulating snow area.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Here's what the National Weather Service says about our chances in Metro Detroit this year
While the National Weather Service says it’s still a little too early to make a specific prediction for this Christmas in Metro Detroit, the NWS is out with data that shows the area’s historic probability for at least an inch of snow on Dec. 25.
WBBJ
Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!
Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
Weekend forecast starts with a power-outage-possible blast of wind
A strong cold front is going to race through Michigan Friday night and early Saturday morning. Behind the cold front will be an uncomfortable Saturday, and a somewhat calmer Sunday. When I talk about a “strong” cold front, there isn’t a magical threshold number the meteorology community uses. I base...
Timeline of snow, rain for the weekend for western Washington: Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — As the lowland areas of western Washington watch the snow showers diminish Thursday, the region is looking ahead and bracing for another weather system bringing snowfall to start this weekend. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week. Thursday. Snow showers from Seattle southward dropped...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
waterlandblog.com
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
WKYC
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
abc12.com
75-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on M-24 in Lapeer County
NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 75-year-old man died after he was hit while crossing M-24 on foot in North Branch over the weekend. Gerald Avery of Clarkston parked at a retail plaza on the east side of M-24 south of Burnside Road on Saturday while he visited a residence on the west side. Around 7:15 p.m., he left the house and was walking back across M-24 to his vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Schaefer Highway closed near Butler Road for fatal crash in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A stretch of Schaefer Highway is closed in Dearborn for a fatal crash Friday. Both sides of the road are closed between Butler and Mellon, which is where the road crosses the Rouge River. The crash involved at least two passenger vehicles, a semi-truck, and a flatbed truck.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on I-75 overpass dies days later
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist who was critically injured after crashing on an overpass closed for construction has died. Kory Goss, 59, of Monroe, died Monday, Dec. 5, after succumbing to injures suffered in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 28, on the I-75 overpass on Nadeau Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0