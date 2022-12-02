ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Back To Our Roots Drum and Flute Event

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents Back To Our Roots, live at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on December 9 at 7 p.m. This interactive event features drummer and percussionist Sabina Sandoval and flute player Sananda and will be both participatory and educational. The rhythm of...
SEDONA, AZ

