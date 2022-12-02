Marjorie Lois Brown Unger, 83, of Fairbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 4th, 2022. She was born August 5th, 1939, to Lloyd Brown and Alice Isabelle Steel Brown in Cedar Rapids, NE. She attended Fairbury High School. She married Leonard Wayne Unger on May 5th, 1957, in Concordia, KS. To this union 4 daughters were born, Tammy, Joni, Julie & Terri. They began their life together in Colorado Springs. From there in the winter of 1971, they returned to their hometown of Fairbury to raise their family. In Fairbury, Marge worked at Kellwood’s as an inspector, Fairbury Food and Flanagan’s Greenhouse. In the Summer of ’82 they moved to Ankeny, IA where Marge worked at the Ankeny Police Department dispatching & records department. In 1997 she retired from the APD. She and Leonard moved to Lincoln where they lived for the next 20 years. During her time in Lincoln, she enjoyed playing cards, watching her grandchildren playing sports, and going to the casino, before returning to Fairbury where they resided at Cedarwood Assisted Living. As her health declined, she moved to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora where she remained until her passing.

