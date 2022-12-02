Read full article on original website
Marjorie L. Unger
Marjorie Lois Brown Unger, 83, of Fairbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 4th, 2022. She was born August 5th, 1939, to Lloyd Brown and Alice Isabelle Steel Brown in Cedar Rapids, NE. She attended Fairbury High School. She married Leonard Wayne Unger on May 5th, 1957, in Concordia, KS. To this union 4 daughters were born, Tammy, Joni, Julie & Terri. They began their life together in Colorado Springs. From there in the winter of 1971, they returned to their hometown of Fairbury to raise their family. In Fairbury, Marge worked at Kellwood’s as an inspector, Fairbury Food and Flanagan’s Greenhouse. In the Summer of ’82 they moved to Ankeny, IA where Marge worked at the Ankeny Police Department dispatching & records department. In 1997 she retired from the APD. She and Leonard moved to Lincoln where they lived for the next 20 years. During her time in Lincoln, she enjoyed playing cards, watching her grandchildren playing sports, and going to the casino, before returning to Fairbury where they resided at Cedarwood Assisted Living. As her health declined, she moved to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora where she remained until her passing.
Carol J. Schulz
Carol J. Schulz, age 75, of Beatrice, Nebraska, passed away at the Bryan West Hospital Trauma Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday, December 4, 2022.Carol was born July 13, 1947, at the Rice Hospital (now known as the Rice Lodge & Conference Center) in Odell, NE to Daniel and Wilma (Shalla) Novotny. She attended Odell Grade School and graduated Odell High School in 1965. Carol went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a master’s degree from Doane College. Carol married Jay Schulz on June 7, 1969, and God blessed them with 3 daughters, Britt, Stephanie, and Ginger.
Eleanor E. Schuster
Eleanor Elaine (Waltke) Schuster, 89, of Beatrice passed away with her daughters at her side on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born June 25, 1933 at Pickrell to Herman and Helen Ottersberg Waltke. Eleanor was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. She attended country school District #163. She married Edwin Schuster at Zion Lutheran Church on January 7, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. They moved to a family farm three miles west of Filley and farmed for three years. They then moved to Beatrice and she worked for Formfit as a seamstress, the Community Hospital as a Nurse Aide, and Petersen Manufacturing. She then went to work at the Beatrice State Developmental Center as a Direct Care. She worked there for 17 ½ years until retiring in 2000. She always kept busy helping other people and her family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to garage sales as well as having her own sales. She dearly loved her daughters and granddaughters.
Enola M. Dauber
Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt, NE, to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller, NE, and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
Johnson County Central and Southern split doubleheader in games decided at wire
TECUMSEH, NE — The Johnson County Central Thunderbirds and Southern Raiders split a doubleheader in a pair of contests decided in the final seconds. Southern took the girls contest 37-35 while Johnson County Central won the boys tilt 47-44. In the girls contest, Johnson County Central led 10-8 after...
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
Fairbury Principal Receives Outstanding New Principal of the Year Award
FAIRBURY - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Sean Molloy as the 2022 Outstanding New Principal of the Year. This award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers, and peers. Molloy has been...
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday's match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...
Iowa man receives prison time for transporting explosives
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Iowa received two years of prison time for transporting explosives in Omaha. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 61-year-old Ricky Wynn, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced on in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2. Wynn was convicted for transporting explosive materials with intent to injure and sentenced to 24 months in prison. Wynn will have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lincoln at the end of November was found in a lake. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the dam.
Lighted Entries travel downtown Beatrice parade route
BEATRICE – Thousands bundled up to take in a holiday tradition in a southeast Nebraska community, Saturday night. The 8th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade put on by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce traveled along Fifth Street through the downtown, with parade attendees greeted by clear skies and a temperature of 27-degrees.
Omaha man injured in Saturday night cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was injured after a cutting that had him in critical condition. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 93rd St. and Maplewood Boulevard at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. According to authorities, they found a 26-year-old victim at the...
Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
New Beatrice Fire and Rescue Construction Paid Off
BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved the final construction payment to the general contractor who built the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Headquarters. The payment to Hampton Commercial Construction totals $92,233. The project was aided by a half-cent sales tax approved by voters. Since going into effect, the...
Probation search in Salem yields forgery charges
SALEM – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports discovering a counterfeit operation during a probation search at Salem on Nov. 25. Phillip Doerr, 28, is charged with forgery and possession of a forged instrument. An arrest affidavit says a deputy found paper, scissors and copies of US currency,...
New Beatrice Mayor, City Council sworn in
BEATRICE – The new Mayor for the City of Beatrice is emphasizing a teamwork approach to getting goals accomplished as he starts his term. Bob Morgan was sworn into office Monday night….along with City Council members Terry Doyle, Duane Ruh and Mike McClain. New councilman Dave Eskra could not be in attendance at Monday night’s meeting and will be sworn in later.
Trucks crash near Dunbar
DUNBAR – Fire and rescue units were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to an accident involving two freight trucks and semi-trailers on Highway 2. It was originally dispatched as an injury accident, but all occupants safely got out of the vehicles and no one was injured. The accident was...
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
