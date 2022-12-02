ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 Texas teens sentenced for killing friend and dumping body behind church

 4 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- Two 19-year-old men were recently sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a friend during a fight in 2021.

According to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, in April 2021, Leroy Lopez and Christopher Paz, who were were 17 years old at the time, were with their friend Abraham Mata, 17, at a trailer house in the 400 block of East Wallisville Road. All three of the teens were allegedly "highly intoxicated" when a fight broke out.

The District Attorney’s Office said Lopez "slammed" Mata to the ground and knocked him unconscious. The suspects reportedly shot Mata and then carried their friend to the back of a wooded area behind a church and stabbed him several times.

On April 5, 2021, Paz and Lopez were detained after "acting suspiciously," according to the District Attorney’s Office. Paz reportedly led police to Mata’s body and recounted what had happened.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the District Attorney’s Office said Lopez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by state District Judge Te’iva Bell. A couple days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Paz followed suit in the guilty plea and was also sentenced to 25 years.

In a statement, Assistant Harris County District Attorney Catherine Johnson, a chief prosecutor who handled the cases, said, "Leroy Lopez and Christopher Paz were both convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for the gruesome murder of Abraham Mata."

Johnson continued, "Our community is much safer with these two individuals in prison, and we are grateful to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending them quickly following the murder."

Shannon Galvez
4d ago

25 years?? That means that they will be out in less than 10 with good behavior. What has happened to our glorious state? We used to say, “You kill us, we’ll kill you back!”, but now it seems that judges will only sentence someone appropriately if the media is involved. Shameful, on all parts. Shame on the plaintiffs and the “justice” system.

Reply(3)
19
Light Speed
3d ago

Lack of spankings and consequences coming to fruition. Yeah, yeah, spankings are bad...blah, blah, blah. 🙄. Spare the rod, spoil the child. Not much of anything spoiled is good, folks.

Reply
12
david walton
4d ago

certainly some extreamly vicious youngsters in need of the fear of god...which apparently they have none of and likely no loving parents taking care to raise them properly either and .its doubtful the horrible department of corrections will help these desperat young boys either...prison will make them much much more of what they already are......

Reply(2)
7
