Beshear files for second term
FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear officially filed his paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for a second term in office on Monday at the Secretary of State’s office in the Capitol. “Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and I remain as dedicated as we were on day one to...
Construction progressing at $5.8B EV battery plant in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – BlueOval SK, the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and SK On to produce electric vehicle batteries, announced Monday it’s made “significant progress” on the construction of its $5.8 billion plant under construction in Glendale, Kentucky. BlueOval SK plans to build a...
UNLV hires former Mizzou coach Barry Odom
UNLV announced Tuesday that it has hired Barry Odom as its next football coach. Odom, who led Missouri from 2016-19, was most recently the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Arkansas. "I'm honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation...
