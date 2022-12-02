ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCNC

Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Man Facing Murder Charges For Death of 33-Year-Old Woman

GASTONIA, N.C. –A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a woman in Gastonia. Gastonia Police charged 22-year-old Shiquan Ratchford with the murder of 33-year-old Megan Tate. The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night on Spring Valley Drive. Officers found Tate shot to death...
WBTV

Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said. According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight. Police said the juveniles are facing charges...
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested in Hickory homicide investigation, another still at-large, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police. On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
WCNC

Man accused of killing another man in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was found shot to death inside his home early Friday morning, Rock Hill police said, and a suspect was in custody by the afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Archive Street, just off South Heckle Boulevard near Lige Street Park, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. When officers arrived, they found the front door open and saw a man lying on the floor.
wfmynews2.com

Three people die in two NC house fires

A person died in a Greensboro house fire Friday night. Two children died in a Salisbury fire the same night. Firefighters haven’t determined a cause for either.
WBTV

Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...

