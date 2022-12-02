Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Monongalia QRT Part Of Region’s Response To Opioid Crisis
West Virginia has been at the center of the country’s opioid epidemic for years, but robust community responses have been built to tackle the issue head on. The Monongalia County Quick Response Team was launched in 2019 as a collaboration among public health, first responders, and other health care and private partners. The main purpose of the QRT is to identify individuals who have overdosed, ideally within 24 to 72 hours, and follow up with them and connect them to treatment resources, or whatever they might need.
Metro News
Air ambulance provider reports EMS worker shortage, seeks legislative help
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The shortage of trained EMS workers in the state is a crisis that now includes air ambulances. HealthNet Aeromedical Services President and CEO Clinton Burley said just like their ground counterparts, if they have no staff they cannot provide services to the community. “It has reached...
Metro News
Marsh: Flu hospitalizations “worst we’ve seen in 10 years”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are new variants of COVID-19 that are circulating in West Virginia, on top of a rise in flu cases and continued concerns about RSV among children, according to state health officials. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there’s been a 30 percent increase in...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents
Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.
aarp.org
2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think
West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
WV’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1. Justice signed a proclamation to officially terminate the state of emergency Jan. 1 and will end any remaining COVID-19 rules and regulations on that date. All statutory regulations and executive orders issued in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect. The proclamation notes the governor is delaying the effectiveness until...
WV’s state symbols: the known and not so known
Every state has its fair share of symbols that are meant to represent what the state is about and what it tries to stand for. Over the many years of West Virginia's relatively short history as a state, it has accumulated many of its own state insignia, some of which are known by every person born and raised in the state. However, there is a handful of symbols where you would be hard-pressed to find someone who actually knew of their existence.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,044; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2022, there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. DHHR has...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Former West Virginia judge receives public warning
Former West Virginia judge David W. Hummel Jr has been publicly admonished by the state Judicial Investigation Commission. The Judicial Disciplinary Counsel ruled 7-0 that probable cause exists to find Hummel violated the Code of Judicial Conduct regarding compliance with the law, confidence in the judiciary, avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office as […]
qhubonews.com
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration
On November 28, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of West Virginia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides during the period of August 14 to August 15, 2022.
WVNT-TV
How LGBTQ+ friendly is West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index. Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation,...
What is delta-8 and is it legal in West Virginia?
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department Monday posted a public service announcement for parents on its Facebook page warning about delta-8 products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the same psychoactive substance that causes people to get high when consuming marijuana.
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
Study: West Virginia worst state for jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the worst state for people looking for jobs, according to a study by WalletHub. The study based the ranking on the job market and economic environment of each state. West Virginia is at the bottom of the list with an overall score of 35.45. West Virginia’s job market […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia’s Treasurer Moore speaks against Biden’s new retirement plan rule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new rule by the Biden Administration would allow investment managers to take into account environmental and social factors when choosing investments, but West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore said he is against it. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor from...
