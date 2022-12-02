Read full article on original website
Enjoy A Hot Cocoa Crawl and Vintage Shopping This Saturday In Logan Square
There’s nothing like the community coming together for a local event during the holiday season. Supporting local stores gives back to the community and builds relationships, extending the goodwill tenfold during the season of giving. This Saturday, it’s all about embracing the vintage stores in Logan Square as the annual hot cocoa crawl is back in action serving up decadent drinks and plenty of shopping opportunities. On Saturday, December 10th, head over to Logan Square for a fun day filled with hot cocoa, treats, and vintage clothing! Starting at Lost Girls Vintage in Logan Square, this local event serves up plenty of holiday gifting inspiration. Filled with complimentary treats and plenty of delicious hot chocolate, the holiday-themed crawl is a great chance to support local vintage stores in the area! Shop at Luvsick Plus, Fleur, Adornment, Theory, Hopewell Festive Collection, and Pixie & The Boy, for specialty finds to cool plants and luxury pre-owned jewelry– Stopping along the way to enjoy treats and stay warm with a hot drink! Each shop will be providing snacks at individual stores for a festive holiday shopping experience! The crawl starts at 11 a.m. and goes on to 4 p.m.
The Beloved Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train Is In Chicago Starting Today
A musical holiday train known for traveling across North America has made its first stop in Chicago today! The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train’s 2022 tour started on November 23 and has been steadily moving across the country since then. The colorful-themed train is a true sight to behold, featuring classic holiday tunes, bright lights, and a charitable cause– raising awareness for food banks across the country. The train is back in person for the first time in two years, as it had moved to a virtual event due to the pandemic. The holiday train is all about connecting communities and helping those in need, while also celebrating the season. Making its first of three suburban Chicago stops today, keep reading for the festive train’s exact locations:
Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination Tree Lights’ Has Been Named The Best Light Display In The Midwest
Morton Arboretum’s annual holiday show is gaining widespread attention after it was named one of the must-see Christmas lights displays in the Midwest. The Illumination show ranks on U.S. News and World Report’s new list, calling out its expansive light displays covering the 50-acre location. The festive light show is known for its bright and impressive exhibits, featuring collaborative large displays of color and light. There’s also the sound element, as the Arboretum incorporates gorgeous musical references throughout the scene, creating an immersive experience all around. The spectacular show follows a path about a mile long, with snacks and refreshments available to enjoy in a tented-off area following the display. The light show is in the suburbs, though it is worth the trip over to Lisle, IL, clocking in at just under a 30-minute drive from the city. This year, the shows run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2023, with six incredible new displays, like an interactive Shadow Play exhibit that’s been added to the lineup. They’ve also gone about revitalizing beloved favorites like the reimagined Meadow Lake Magic and the grand finale. Grab tickets here.
10 Things You Don’t Want To Miss In Chicago: December 2
It’s officially the holiday season and Secret Chicago wants to help you make the most of your free time and keep you informed! We’ll be putting out “Don’t miss” and “ICYMI” plans and news for you each week, so you’ll always catch an incredible event or story. One of Chicago’s most cherished Christmas events is back and better than ever! Santa’s holiday train trip around Chicago is always one of the most eagerly anticipated activities providing affordable fun for Chicoangs all over the city. The Chicago Transit Authority’s train and bus are decorated inside and out with festive decorations and thousands of lights to make them glow as they glide and glimmer around Chicago. Now in its 31st year of operation, the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and the Allstate CTA Holiday Bus lights up Chicago for the season! Read the full article here.
A New Rooftop Bar Creates A Cozy Winter Château Experience In Chicago
It’s almost that time of year– when the icy chill feels unbearable and the need to stay warm becomes a top priority. Luckily, there’s a new gorgeous rooftop ready to host cozy holiday get-togethers whether you’re going to after-work happy hour or showing friends around town. Complete with a stunning rooftop view and plenty of on-site heaters, Château Carbide is a must-see experience for the holiday season, complete with fancy drinks! The rooftop bar is named after the original building– which was previously known as the carbide and carbon building. Situated on the rooftop of Pendry Chicago, the new jazzy...
A New List Ranks Chicago’s Christkindlmarket As The 3rd Best Christmas Market in the World
Once again, Chicago’s coming out on top regarding the holiday spirit! According to a new list from Big 7, a top global travel site, our Chicago tradition is in the top three best Christmas markets in the entire world! Known as one of Chicago’s most beloved Christmas traditions, the Christkindlmarket has become a cheerful staple in the Windy City, offering visitors a taste of winter wonderland. With over 1 million people in attendance every year, the market is one of the oldest Christmas markets in America. The Chicago market always includes traditional German and European traditions such as live music, festive shopping, and plenty of food and drink options. This isn’t the first time our market has been recognized either! Last year, Chicago’s Christkindlmarket earned the number 1 spot on the same company’s 25 Christmas Markets in the U.S. list! This year, the rankings span across the globe, and factor in vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, and other elements.
50 Magical Things To Do In Chicago This December
The autumn-winter transition has begun and the Midwest’s icy winter is now at our doorstep. More importantly, though, festive time in Chicago is in full swing and another year is coming to an end. Make no mistake, winters can be as beautiful as they are brutal and despite the chilly weather, there is plenty going on. Here’s a list of the best things to do in Chicago with both activities worthy of stepping outside to brave the Chicago chill and some you can do from the warmth of the indoors. From light shows to Christmas pop-ups here are our best December-time activities in and around Chicago.
Find The Perfect Gift At These 5 Magical Holiday Markets This Season
The holidays are right around the corner and as it’s gifting season, we’re all on the lookout for that unique gift to show our loved ones we care. Whether shopping at an indie artisan market or browsing the Christmas stalls, Chicago is filled with a host of unique festive markets this season. Keep reading for all the market info: When: December 15-16 Introducing your holiday gifting mecca, featuring everything from antiques, and jewelry, to quirky household items beloved treasures, and so much more. PS: Free gift wrapping is also available! The festive market features over 100 vendors, each selling unique items ranging from traditional Christmas decor to priceless antiques, innovative paintings, and a whole range of gourmet food options. You never know what you’re going to find here– from vintage blazers, to sparkling rings, and antique statues, this famed market has been around since 2003! When: December 1-4
15 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In Chicago
The holidays are nearly here, and there are just a few weeks before the big day finally arrives! If you’re looking to give the gift of experience, we have an idea for everyone on your list. If you have a Wizarding World™-obsessed loved one, there’s Harry Potter™: Magic at Play, taking over 30,000 square feet at Water Tower Place. Or spend an evening listening to your favorite tunes by a string quartet at a historic venue with hundreds of flickering candles for the ultimate date night. Find the ideal experiential gift with our full list! Add whimsical wonder to your...
Celebrate Thanksgiving In Chicago With These 10 Fun City Activities
It’s almost Turkey Day! As the annual celebration approaches, here are a few fantastic ways to celebrate the holidays! Keep on reading for all the info on how to make the seasons gathering a fun one. Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is all fine and good, but wouldn’t you rather spend time with your fellow Chicagoans this year? Nearly half a million people show up to watch the parade’s floats, equestrian riders, dancers, and balloons as they travel down State St. Take a vacation from the TV and head downtown for a magnificent celebration at The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out...
Famous NYC Cookie Spot ‘Levain Bakery’ Has Officially Opened A Shop In West Loop
For all the cookie lovers out there, boy do I have news for you! Levain Bakery has finally landed in Chicago. The cult-status bakery is known for its mega-watt perfectly baked 6 oz cookies now has a store in West Loop. With a curated list of delectable cookies, fresh pastries, and savory bread to choose from, the menu is likely to include original fan-favorite options. Customers can expect everything from chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, dark chocolate peanut butter, walnut chocolate chip cookies, along with limited edition features like this years seasonal cookie flavor– dark chocolate peppermint featuring red and white swirls. Chose from a bevy of breads and pastries, which range from a twist on the pan au chocolate to a savory sesame sandwich bun. Other pastries include a pumpkin loaf, a walnut sticky bun, and a traditional sour cream coffee cake. Chicagons will just have to line up early for a well-rounded taste test. There will also be a full coffee bar serving lattes, drip coffee, and more.
Art On The MART’s Winter Schedule Will Begin Shining On The Merchandise Mart Tonight
We’ve been treated to many months of stunning art spectacles on the facade of the Merchandise Mart since they returned earlier in 2022 for a spring program in collaboration with Shedd Aquarium. After the climate change-themed projections of ‘Choral’ in spring, ‘Billiken’ inspired by the largest and longest-running African American parade in the country and Nick Cave’s ‘Ba Boom Boom Pa Pop Pop’ took over the 25-story-tall face of the Merchandise Mart during summer before handing over to ‘Trap Moulin Rouge’ by Jasmin Taylor and ‘Love Letters’ by Yuge Zhou for fall. Now the “largest permanent digital art projection in...
Do Sun Salutations 1,000 Feet Closer To The Sun At A 360 Chicago Sky Yoga Class
There’s a new yoga class in town and it’s an entire 94 floors up above Chicago. Located at the well-known observation deck 360 Chicago which has become famous for the epic ‘Tilt’ where participants can hover 1,000 feet above The Magnificent Mile. There’s something for everyone here, so if you’re looking for something less adrenaline fueled, yet extraordinary, we’ve got you covered. 360 Sky Yoga is a one-hour weekly class where participants can take part in a rewarding and rebalancing yoga practice surrounded by the stunning Chicago skyline views. It’s the perfect place to center your chakras and start your day off on the right foot. Sign up for classes every Saturday and Sunday from 7:45 AM to 8:45 AM. At 360 Sky Yoga, participants are guided through various movements by professional instructor Britta Eumann. The classes are great for all ages and skill levels, with everyone from first-time beginners to advanced students accepted. For a total of $45, General Admission tickets allow access to the observation deck, the hour-long yoga class, and a Kikwetu Cold Brew Coffee to keep you fueled. Make your reservations here and get to stretching.
It’s Official: The Festive Red Holiday Cups Are Back At All Chicago Starbucks Locations
Whether you’re grabbing a medicine ball to keep that winter cold at bay, or opting for a festive peppermint mocha, Starbucks holiday cups have become synonymous with the Christmas season– and they’re back for the winter just in time for the first real snowfall. Plus, the holiday beverage list is back again just as we got our last sip of the PSL, it’s time to transition to chestnut praline latte, peppermint mocha (which has been a Starbucks staple for 20 years this season), and the fantastic caramel brulée latte. Don’t miss out on the iced sugar cookie latte or the...
Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday
As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
Celebrate Small Business Saturday At The Wicker Park Bucktown 5K On November 26
These last few years have decimated small businesses and this year, you can help support local efforts by shopping at the annual Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce Small Business Saturday 5K. The annual event started virtually in 2020 and is hosting its second in-person event. Born out of the pandemic, this is a chance to support your local shops. Participants in the 5k will get a race map, a Team Wicker Park or Team Bucktown race shirt, and coupons for participating local businesses. Hosted on Black Friday, take a guided run through the area and shop over 50 local...
Winter Announces Its Arrival With Snowfall That Will Last All Week
Chicago typically starts getting measurable snow around December 7th, but we could be getting the first real snow of the season tonight, and the snowflakes could very well fall throughout the rest of the week. According to the National Weather Service, we’re set to have an extra cold snap with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Starting tonight, there’s a 50 percent chance of snow overnight, most likely starting early in the morning at 4 AM. [4:35 AM 11/14] Snow is set to arrive late tonight/Tuesday AM. This is a look at a rough time you can expect snow to start. Accumulations on untreated/elevated surfaces are likely. Prepare for increased commute times Tuesday morning! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/t6LJRX8rRG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 14, 2022
The Museum Of Ice Cream’s Legendary Pinkmas Celebration Is Back For The Holiday Season
Add an extra sprinkle of joy to your holiday season at the Museum of Ice Cream’s annual Pinkmas celebration. Returning to Chicago on November 17th, visitors can explore over 13,000 square feet of interactive exhibits like a tree forest, take part in festive arts and crafts like a make-your-own gingerbread house, and take in a towering snow globe in this immersive Pink-Christmas spectacular. Sample plenty of seasonal flavors and get in the holiday spirit with a bevy of scrumptious treats at MOCI’s holiday wonderland. Start your journey off with a cup of pink hot chocolate, before heading to festive gingerbread...
Secret Chicago
Honor Veterans Day With A Commemoration Ceremony At Soldier Field This Friday
Veterans Day is a time to honor veterans who have served honorably, and Chicago businesses, politicians, and restaurants are coming together this Friday, November 11th to honor the members who bravely served this country. From a ceremony at Soldier Field, to free morning coffee, there’s a bevy of free items, discounts, and other well-earned perks available. Keep reading to find out more. This Friday, Soldier Field is proud to host the City of Chicago Veterans Day Ceremony. Doors open at 10am with the ceremony beginning at 11am inside the South Courtyard. Complimentary parking is available inside the Waldron Deck. pic.twitter.com/NAAvfPTcQv — Soldier Field (@SoldierField) November 9, 2022
Streetwear Brand ‘Supreme’ Is Opening A Store In Wicker Park This Week
Sneakerheads! Hypebeast is reporting a Supreme store set to open this week. According to hypebeast, the iconic New York-based streetwear brand is opening a brick-and-mortar shop at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave. this Thursday, November 10th. This will be Supreme’s first U.S location outside of New York and California. While the store is supposedly going to open at the end of the week, Wicker Park locals have been spotting posters advertising the new streetwear store all over the neighborhood. Supreme’s official Instagram also teased the grand opening on their story.
