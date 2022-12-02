There’s a new yoga class in town and it’s an entire 94 floors up above Chicago. Located at the well-known observation deck 360 Chicago which has become famous for the epic ‘Tilt’ where participants can hover 1,000 feet above The Magnificent Mile. There’s something for everyone here, so if you’re looking for something less adrenaline fueled, yet extraordinary, we’ve got you covered. 360 Sky Yoga is a one-hour weekly class where participants can take part in a rewarding and rebalancing yoga practice surrounded by the stunning Chicago skyline views. It’s the perfect place to center your chakras and start your day off on the right foot. Sign up for classes every Saturday and Sunday from 7:45 AM to 8:45 AM. At 360 Sky Yoga, participants are guided through various movements by professional instructor Britta Eumann. The classes are great for all ages and skill levels, with everyone from first-time beginners to advanced students accepted. For a total of $45, General Admission tickets allow access to the observation deck, the hour-long yoga class, and a Kikwetu Cold Brew Coffee to keep you fueled. Make your reservations here and get to stretching.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO