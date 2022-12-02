ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shuffle Board: Foot Locker, Delta Apparel and Dallas Market Center Beef Up C-Suites, AATCC Elects New Board

By Arthur Friedman
 4 days ago
Retail

Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc., the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced leadership team changes to support growth and enhance operational efficiency, as well as a planned transition of the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Frank Bracken was named executive vice president (EVP) and chief commercial officer, and will continue leading Foot Locker’s global retail banners, merchandising and marketing, as well as digital, loyalty and e-commerce. Elliott Rodgers joins the company as EVP and chief operations officer, and will oversee supply chain, information technology and procurement. Rodgers was previously an executive at Ulta Beauty Inc. for eight years.

Andrew Page will transition out of his role of CFO following the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report to pursue other opportunities. Foot Locker is initiating a comprehensive search, with the assistance of a leading executive recruiting firm, to identify his successor.

Rosalind Reeves, vice president for talent, diversity and organization capability, was promoted to EVP and chief human resources officer. Reeves succeeds Elizabeth Norberg at chief human resources officer. Robert Higginbotham, VP of investor relations, was promoted to senior VP of investor relations and financial planning and analysis.

Foot Locker operates a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports , Atmos, WSS and Sidestep, with approximately 2,800 stores in 28 countries.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. revealed a change in its board of directors as part of a leadership transition.

After five years in the position and in connection with his plans to retire as a director, Terry Burman will step down as chairperson of the board at the conclusion of the company’s fiscal year ending on Jan. 28 and will not stand for re-election at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Nigel Travis, current director and chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the board, will assume the role of chairperson at that time.

Burman joined the board in January 2014 and was appointed non-executive chairperson in February 2018. Travis joined the board as an independent director in February 2019.

Travis has served in executive leadership roles at several global companies within the retail and restaurant industries. He also currently serves as on the board of Advance Auto Parts Inc.

Brands

Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Inc., a provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment strategies, announced that Justin Grow rejoined the company in the role of executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Grow will work closely with the CEO Bob Humphreys and the board of directors on strategic and corporate development initiatives; oversee the company’s legal, compliance, human resources and administrative functions, and assist with investor relations efforts.

Before joining Delta Apparel in 2011, Grow served in leadership roles for ScanSource Inc., a technology distributor, and 3V Sigma USA Inc., a producer of advanced specialty chemicals.

Textiles

AATCC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fw3KQ_0jVcdWQY00
Andrew Fraser

American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) members elected their 2023-2024 representatives to the board of directors. All officers will begin their term on Jan. 1.

Andrew Fraser of Textile Color and Sourcing Solutions will serve two years as president-elect before continuing as president for two years. When Fraser becomes president-elect, John Crocker of SDL Atlas will become president and Harrie Schoots Immediate Past President.

AATCC members participate in one or more interest groups to network, learn and share ideas with like-minded colleagues. Each member may select one “voting” interest group from which they elect representatives to the AATCC board. The Chemical Applications interest group elected Sabyasachi Gaan of Empa as chair, Brian Alloway of Azelis as secretary and Dennis Scheer, SST Technology Solutions, as at-large member.

Tom Stutts of Color Solutions International and Tammie Rollins of UL were each selected to serve a second term representing the Concept 2 Consumer interest group. Stutts will continue as chair and Rollins as at-large member.

The Materials interest group also re-elected an experienced slate of officers. Christina Rappa, WL Gore, will serve a second term as chair and Apurba Banerjee of Glowforge will reprise her role as at-large member.

AATCC’s newest interest group is Rising Professionals. It elected Jessica Brooks, WL Gore, as chair and Bryan Ormond, NC State, as at-large member.

AATCC members belonging to a local section had the opportunity to elect a Regional representative to the board. Beginning in 2023, Patrick Ayers of Noble Biomaterials will represent the Central Atlantic Region, which is comprised of the Delaware Valley, Hudson Mohawk and NY-Metro sections.

Nelson Houser will continue to represent the Midsouth Region made up of the Piedmont Section. The New England Region elected Bethany Pollack of Draper Knitting, Ashis Kumar Samanta of Calcutta University was re-elected to represent the Southeast Asia Region, The Southern Region, including the Ozarks and Texas Sections, will be represented by Ashley Handley of UL, and the Western Region re-elected Karen Muhlin, The North Face, as its representative.

Trade Shows

Dallas Market Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2018yM_0jVcdWQY00
Karen Ryder

Karen Ryder has joined Dallas Market Center as chief operating officer.

Ryder, who had been consulting for the company over several months, is responsible for overseeing marketing, retail development, market services, IT and digital. She reports to president and CEO Cindy Morris.

Ryder joins recent arrivals Dave Savula, business development strategist, and Jo Ann Miller Marshall, senior vice president of temp leasing for home and gift. She previously served as vice president of growth for Michaels.

Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and wholesale marketplace connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gifts, lighting, apparel and accessories.

Sourcing Journal

