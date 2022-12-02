PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Freshman Kalu Anya of the Brown men's basketball team has been named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. In a 3-0 week for the Bears, Anya averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game all while averaging 31 minutes per contest. He also added five assists and two steals on the week and shot 63.6% from the field.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO