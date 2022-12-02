ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownbears.com

Anya named Ivy Rookie of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Freshman Kalu Anya of the Brown men's basketball team has been named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. In a 3-0 week for the Bears, Anya averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game all while averaging 31 minutes per contest. He also added five assists and two steals on the week and shot 63.6% from the field.
brownbears.com

Three more school records set as men's swimming wins Bruno Invite

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's swimming team won the Bruno Invite over New York University 1517.5-1140.5 after the third and final day competition Sunday. The Bears wrapped up the meet in impressive fashion, setting three more school records on the day. "Going into tonight I thought we had...
brownbears.com

Men's basketball takes down Hartford to win fourth straight

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Brown men's basketball team won its fourth straight game Sunday afternoon with a 65-51 victory over Hartford. The 14-point win was the Bears' largest margin of victory on the season. "We are pleased with the win," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "There were...
brownbears.com

Bottrill Named ECAC Rookie of the Week

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Ryan Bottrill was named the ECAC Rookie of the Week after collecting five points in three games for the Bears. The conference announced the weekly honors earlier today. The Chandler, Arizona native entered the week with a two-game point streak and pushed it to five...
