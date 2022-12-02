ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Updates Fans After Surgery To Fuse Vertebrae

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pink 's husband Carey Hart gave fans an important update after undergoing surgery to fuse vertebrae on December 1st. A day later, the former motocross racer took to Instagram to share a video following the operation.

"Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready to cruise out of here. I'm on my own two feet as you see," he said. "Little battle wound where they went in to do my fusion in my neck. But feeling great. Been up on my feet 10-15 times in the last, I don't know, 18 hours since my surgery. Ready to roll home, make myself a cup of coffee. So yeah, not bad. Not bad at all."

Hart went on to describe the aftermath of the surgery. "No medication through the night," he said. "I had a Valium and Percocet before bed and nothing through the night. Woke up, did my walks, my shoulder shrugs, can move my head a little bit and take it nice and easy but stoked. Thanks for all the well-wishes from my post yesterday, and I'll keep you posted on my recovery. Have a good day."

He also took a moment to shout out the doctors who took care of him in the video's caption. "HUGE thank you to Dr. Bray @discmd for the neck tune up!!!!! If you have neck/spine issues, this is your place," he raved.

Hart also mentioned that Pink was by his side throughout the surgery , adding, "Thank you so much to the amazing staff that took care of me and my wife the last 24 hours. You all rule!!!!! Headed home now and letting the recovery begin."

